Flower Market frenzy: Nathan Hartono shines spotlight on local store selling crochet flowers

If you didn't manage to get your hands on the plush flowers at CJ Hendry's Flower Market pop-up in Singapore, there are other places where you can get similar blooms.

In an Instagram video on Thursday (June 11), local singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono shone the spotlight on local business Ivy Wonder.

"So, I've been seeing a lot of news recently about plush flowers, and I thought it would be a cool opportunity to promote a local business," he said.

Located in Bukit Batok, Ivy Wonder specialises in handmade crochet flower bouquets and gifts for occasions such as Mother's Day and Valentine's Day.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DZcR-dYzcAl/[/embed]

"The store is full of some of the most detailed and beautiful crochet flowers I have ever seen," Nathan said.

The owner told Nathan and his wife, Liz Sergeant Tan, that she has been making crochet flowers for the past 10 years, but only opened her store at the end of 2025.

Before opening the store, the owner sold her handcrafted items via push carts at several shopping malls across Singapore.

While showing the couple one of the flowers she made, the owner said: "This piece took me about a day and a half [to make], it's completely handmade."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DXQ-h9ZEwHG/[/embed]

Besides flowers, customers can also request for custom-made items.

Some examples are the crochet dolls and animals that the owner had designed and made from scratch.

"So pay these wonderful people a visit, you probably won't have to queue as long, and [you'll also be supporting] local businesses," said Nathan.

AsiaOne has contact Ivy Wonder for more information.

Flower Market frenzy

Flower Market is an immersive installation by Australian artist CJ Hendry, currently running at Gardens by the Bay's IMBA Theatre till Sunday.

The pop-up event features over 30 varieties of plush flowers including Singapore-exclusive designs such as the Papilionanthe Miss Joaquim, Raffles' Pitcher Plant and Singapore Ginger Flower.

Since the event opened on Wednesday, visitors have been rushing into Flower Market to snap up the plush flowers, with some seen grabbing blooms by the handful and stuffing them into shopping bags.

A TikTok video showed a crowd queuing to get into the venue on Thursday evening.

@aki_kaiyun QUEUE STATUS ON A THURS EVENING. There are signs around which indicate the estimated queue duration. it is probably around 2h+ if you see that the queue end up outside 💀 Btw data is non existent inside so I can't even doom scroll to pass time 😭 So I gave up 😂 #flowermarket #singaporeflowermarket #gardensbythebay #singapore #queue ♬ Crafting Station - Lofi-nimation

The TikTok user shared that there were signs indicating the estimated queue duration was around two hours.

On Thursday, IMBA told AsiaOne that they have implemented crowd management measures at the event, adding that entry to the venue has been orderly even with "crowds buzzing on-ground".

According to them, the eight Singapore-exclusive flowers are the most sought-after out of over 30 varieties of plush flowers available.

Each visitor to Flower Market will receive a complimentary plush flower, and can buy additional stalks at $7 each.

There are no plans to limit the number of plush flowers visitors can purchase, IMBA said.

[[nid:737337]]

melissateo@asiaone.com