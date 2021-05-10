From comedy shows to marketplace: 5 things to do in Singapore this week

This week’s activities will either have you in stitches or appreciating the world. Chuckle along with two comedy and improv shows that’ll crack you up. After, shop till you drop at HYGGE Marketplace or explore fine art and heritage museums.

1. Watch an Incredibly Tragic Closing

PHOTO: Pixabay

Laugh out loud with local sketch comedy group, Otters United Funny Club. For the past month, this outrageous group has been performing a lineup of original sketches at The Substation – and selling out.

Now, see them one last at this iconic venue with their final show, aptly titled Incredibly Tragic Closing. With all new sketches in the style of legendary comedic shows like Key & Peele and Saturday Night Live, catch their last performance featuring improv team, The Clingys.

Otters United FC: Incredibly Tragic Closing. takes place May 14, 6.30pm – 8.30pm and May 15, 5.30pm – 8pm at The Substation, 45 Armenian Street, Singapore, 179936. Tickets priced at $27.26, available here.

2. Shop lifestyle at HYGGE Marketplace

PHOTO: Facebook/Revive&co

Who doesn’t love to live life warm and cosy? HYGGE Marketplace, hosted by active wear company Revive&co, is the largest upcoming marketplace event this year.

With over 20 local clothing and lifestyle brands offered, head down to HYGGE Marketplace to shop all your can’t-live-without items. Be the first 300 to register and enjoy an early bird discount!

HYGGE Marketplace 2021 takes place from May 15 to May 16, 12pm – 8pm at Visual Arts Centre, 10 Penang Rd, Singapore 238469, Singapore. Register here.

3. A magical month of improv sketches

Don't let the haze get you down! We're still going ahead with StorySpine: An Improvised Play (by The Company Players)... Posted by The Company Players on Friday, September 20, 2019

This month, become bewitched by the Magic of May, a series of performances by improv comedy groups.

Sketches range from a Dungeons and Dragons themed improv performance by The Company Players to an exploration of astrology and superstition by the Indian Improv Theatre. A world of (hilarious) wizards and witches await, with shows promising to enchant and excite you.

Magic of May takes place from May 14 to May 16 at The Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium, National Gallery Singapore, 178957. Tickets priced from $30, available here.

4. Discover diasporas with Singapore HeritageFest

PHOTO: Unsplash

As you’re well aware by now, part of Singapore’s charm is our country diversity. Singapore HeritageFest 2021 reminds us of our multi-cultural city, with all-day events like workshops, food trails, and tours.

Choose to eat your way through the city, learning tips and tricks to making the most popular local meals. Or explore museums and nature trails that bring back past memories.

Singapore HeritageFest 2021 takes place from May 3 to May 30. Location and timings vary by event.

5. An art exhibition that defies male tropes

*Advisory: Some of the works in this exhibition contain full-frontal male nudity #itsamalenudeshow #eiffelchong... Posted by Richard Koh Fine Art on Monday, April 26, 2021

Malaysian artists Eiffel Chong and James Seet present a collection of 10 photographic works and sculptures in their new exhibition, titled It’s A Male Nude Show. Chong and Seet explore the relationship between human form, social expectations and the male role.

Visit the exhibit and take part in this ever-present discourse that’s blurring the lines between masculinity and vulnerability.

It’s A Male Nude Show takes place from April 29 to May 22 at Richard Koh Fine Art, Blk 47 Malan Road, #01-26 Gillman Barracks, Singapore 109444. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 11am – 7pm. Closed Monday and Sunday. Entry is free.

This article was first published in City Nomads.