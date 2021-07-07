Comfortable menswear-inspired loafers that are perfect for work

We have always supported the notion of not wearing heels, especially at work, if only because it’s just more comfortable that way. However, that can limit our footwear options and sometimes we find ourselves feeling a little uninspired to dress up for work when we look at our limited number of tired flats.

Happily, the most prominent designers seem to have heard our woes in the last couple of seasons, with many of the hottest brands sending menswear-inspired brogues and loafers down the runway that lend an instant polish and sass to any outfit.

These shoes are really versatile, too; from masculine blazers to frilly maxi dresses, there’s nothing that you can’t wear them with. The best part? They are flat and super kind to your feet.

Click through the gallery to shop our favourites now.

1. Viv' Rangers Stitch Strass Buckle Loafers in Leather, $2,500, Roger Vivier

PHOTO: Roger Vivier

2. Viv' Rangers patent leather loafers, $1,630, Roger Vivier

PHOTO: Roger Vivier

3. Brushed leather loafers, $1,550, Prada

PHOTO: Prada

4. Chunky Sole Penny Loafers, $59.90, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

5. Printed Fabric Bow Loafers, $53.90, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

6. Flat Loafers with Chain Detail, $39.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

7. Astawia Loafers, $35.70, ALDO

PHOTO: Aldo

8. Adrian Smooth Leather Tassle Loafers, $188.50, Dr. Martens

PHOTO: Dr Martens

This article was first published in Her World Online.