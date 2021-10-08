Communal dining at home: The best bundle deals and delivery sets for feasting with more than 2

With Singapore’s case numbers ballooning and two-pax dining back in the rulebook, we’re all likely planning to bunker down at home for the next few weekends.

That doesn’t mean our dining plans need to be bland – we can still gather with friends and family round a solid stay-home feast. From tapas to tacos , sushi platters to pasta , we’ve rounded up the best bundle deals and communal dining sets for takeaway and delivery in Singapore.

Tipo Pasta Bar

There’s no beating Tipo Pasta Bar for fresh, handmade pastas at pocket-friendly prices. Their four Pax Pasta Bundle ($96.50) brings together two each of their crowd-favourite creations: The Royal Ragu heaped with slow-cooked beef chuck, and the Crazy Carbonara topped with smoked duck and a sous vide egg.

Throw in a Salmon Rucola tossed with sundried tomatoes and smoked salmon, along with two booze-free tiramisu for a sweet finish. The cherry on the cake? 20 per cent off your total order with the promo code TIPOEATS20, with a minimum spend of $35.

Delivery fee : $10 islandwide

Minimum delivery spend : $35

Tipo Pasta Bar is located at 785 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 198753, p. +65 8768 0785. Delivery and pickup hours run daily 12pm–9.30pm. Order online here.

Beauty In The Pot

Treat your fam to some piping hot pampering with Beauty In The Pot’s nourishing broths and meaty fixings. Ranging from four to eight pax (from $90.65), their Twin Broth delivery sets offer a choice of signature soup bases like the Beauty Collagen Broth and pork bone-based Spicy Nourishing Broth.

To complete your dunking experience, each set is stars a hearty range of meats and seafood, including sliced pork collar, fresh prawns, and meatballs.

Delivery fee : $8 islandwide, free delivery for orders above $120

Minimum delivery spend : $70

Beauty In The Pot has outlets at Jewel Changi, KINEX, NEX, The Centrepoint, The Star Vista, VivoCity, and Westgate. Delivery and pickup hours run daily 12pm–11.45pm & 12.15am–2.30am. Order online here.

CANCHITA Peruvian Cuisine

Launched earlier this year on Dempsey Hill, CANCHITA delivers a rare taste of Peruvian cuisine to our doorsteps. Their Bundle for four Pax ($110) unfolds the vibrant flavours of Peru in four courses, beginning with the country’s unofficial national dish: seafood ceviche.

There’s a heady white wine-laced take on sudado or traditional fisherman’s stew; arroz chaufa, a Chinese-Peruvian fried rice that comes packed with pork belly and red quinoa; and a fluffy coconut cake with strawberries to seal the meal. Meat-free folks can enjoy the equally lavish Vegetarian Bundle for four Pax ($110).

Delivery fee: $12 islandwide

Minimum delivery spend: None

CANCHITA Peruvian Cuisine is located at Dempsey Rd, 9A, Singapore 247698, p. +65 6232 7895. Delivery and pickup hours run Tues-Fri 12.30pm–3.30pm & 6pm–9.30pm, Sat-Sun 12.30pm–9.30pm. Order online here.

Wild Child Pizzette

Each fluffy round of Neapolitan-style dough by Wild Child Pizzette is a labour of love – 60 hours of slow fermentation, to be exact. The Cicheti Group’s newest concept dishes up 10-inch ‘pizzettes’, pulled fresh from their wood-fired oven and crowned with fun toppings:

Sichuan chili honey, Tuscan kale, homemade pesto, and more. Throw yourself a pizza party with the Quattro ($108) set comprising three pizzettes, a couple of nibbles, and a funky bottle of Katla Riesling. Check out our review here.

Delivery fee : $10 islandwide

Minimum delivery spend :None

Wild Child Pizzette is located at 50 Circular Road, Singapore 049405, p. +65 6970 6592. Delivery and pickup hours run Mon-Sat 12pm–2.30pm & 6pm–10pm. Order online here.

Standing Sushi Bar

Few things get our feasting started quicker than a fresh sushi platter. Case in point: Standing Sushi Bar’s mouthwatering party platters, which run the gamut from 34 to 48 pieces and pack juicy goodies like otoro and unagi.

If you like your sushi flame-kissed, the 44-piece Aburi Sushi Platter ($108) features favourites such as torched salmon, unagi, and spicy akami. To make a splash with your fam, opt for the Premium Maguro and Salmon Platter ($148)’s melt-in-the-mouth experience – think otoro, chutoro, and salmon belly.

Delivery fee : $9 islandwide, free delivery for orders above S$80

Minimum delivery spend:None

Standing Sushi Bar has outlets in Marina One and Odeon Towers. Delivery hours run daily 12pm–9pm. Order online here.

White Restaurant

With a winning combo of silky soft beehoon and rich seafood broth, Sembawang’s original white beehoon is comfort food at its finest.

Slurp your fill with White Restaurant’s set meal options for two to six pax (from $35.53), featuring a homely feast of white beehoon or salted fish fried rice alongside zi char staples. We’re talking guilty pleasures like salted egg pork ribs, crispy wings, and prawn omelette, all from the comfort of home.

Delivery fee : $4.90 islandwide

Minimum delivery spend: $50

White Restaurant has outlets in IMM, Jewel Changi, Sembawang, Sun Plaza, Suntec City, Waterway Point, and Tampines Mall. Order online here.

Meatsmith

Get the full smokehouse experience at home with Meatsmith’s carnivore-pleasing packs. For classic American barbecue indulgence, tear into the smoky likes of beef brisket, spiced pork ribs, and chicken chop with the Family Pack for four – A ($90).

It doesn’t get more American than the Premium Sandwich Set for four ($105) either, which features hearty stacks of cheeseburgers, pastrami sandwiches, and brisket sandwiches.

But if you’re hankering after a mod-Indian experience, Meatsmith Little India has just the bundle pack ($125) for you too – how does naan, smoked duck cigars, and coconut pork ribs sound?

Delivery fee: $10 islandwide, free delivery for orders above $65

Minimum delivery spend: None

Meatsmith has outlets in Telok Ayer and Little India. Order online here.

ALSO READ: Best yakiniku restaurants: Where to go for affordable meats and premium experiences with Japanese wagyu

Kinki Restaurant + Bar

Up for getting a little Kinki at home? This edgy Japanese gastrobar has cooked up a slew of delivery-friendly onigiri burgers and stuffed baos, served up with its usual dose of sass.

Dubbed Boujee Baos, sink your teeth into these meaty steamed buns in Three Strikes ($72) – a six-strong bundle featuring Braised Beef Shawty cradling beef short ribs, kurobuta-stuffed Miso Lay Up, and the crispy Karaage Kid.

Upping the indulgence is a trio of bottled cocktails to pair with each bao. If rice is your carb of choice, opt for some onigiri burgers instead – the One of Each bundle deal of six ($56) includes moreish stuffings like unagi and beef yakiniku.

Delivery fee: $15 islandwide

Minimum delivery spend: None

Kinki is located at 70 Collyer Quay, #02-02 Customs House, Singapore 049323, p. +65 8363 6697. Delivery and pickup hours run Mon-Fri 12pm–2.30pm &6.30pm–9.30pm, Sat 6.30pm–9.30pm. Order online here.

8 Korean BBQ

There’s nothing like a belly-warming Korean stew to ward off the rainy season. Eight Korean BBQ is making home comfort easy with a hearty Keto Set for four ($118). Take your pick of beloved stews like beef kimchi or army stew, then dip in an assortment of cooked meats from pork belly to soy chicken thigh.

If you can’t get enough of luscious pork belly, there’s the 8 Colours Set ($98) to pamper you with pork belly seasoned eight ways, from wine to curry to gochujang. Add on some ramen or tteokbokki, and you’re all set.

Delivery fee : $15 islandwide, free delivery for orders above $80

Minimum delivery spend: None

8 Korean BBQ has outlets in Eu Tong Sen Street and Scotts Road. Order online here.

Siri House

Forget KFC – Siri House’s KFC is an addictive combo of gochujang fried cauliflower and Spam crisps that just passes for healthy. Get this and other fun Asian fusion fare with their delivery bundles for two to eight pax (from $58).

With decadent creations like creamy Unagi Risotto and Asari Clam Linguine in sake broth on the lineup, you can count on some serious flavour bombs. If you’re planning a more booze-fuelled home party, opt for the Celebration Set ($98) of five nibbles and a bottle of bubbly. Check out our review here.

Delivery fee : $10 islandwide, free delivery for orders above $100

Minimum delivery spend: None

Siri House is located at Blk 8D, #01-02 Dempsey Hill, Dempsey Road, Singapore 249672, p. +65 9487 1552. Delivery and takeaway hours run daily 12pm–8pm. Order online here.

Nanbantei

Longstanding yakitori gem Nanbantei is bringing the charcoal-kissed experience to us with party trays of succulent skewers from S$70. Nibble your way through the likes of juicy chicken thigh, garlic pork, and runny quail eggs, best had with a couple of bottles from their sake stash.

For those fuss-free weekday dinners, they’ve got donburi and bento sets for four pax (from $120) – the Unatama Bento is a particularly juicy marriage of unagi and fluffy eggs.

Delivery fee : From $8 islandwide, free delivery for orders above $150

Minimum delivery spend: $50

Nanbantei has outlets in Far East Plaza and Chinatown Point. Order online here.

UNA

Throw yourself a tapas party with UNA’s takes on Spanish classics. The restaurant’s bundle curations for two to five pax (from $150) offer a full-fledged gastronomic journey through Spain, from tapas to paella to sweet treats.

Nibbles like Jamón Ham Croquettes and crisp Pan Con Tomate are perfect for sharing, while their generously-sized seafood paella has enough clams and prawns to feed the whole fam. Finish off with two of Spain’s most beloved desserts: Basque Burnt Cheesecake and Churros in dark chocolate sauce.

Delivery fee : $15 islandwide

Minimum delivery spend: None

UNA is located at 10 Telok Blangah Green, The Alkaff Mansion Level 2, Singapore 109178, p. +65 8126 8844. Delivery and pickup hours run Tues-Sun 5pm–9pm. Order online here.

Keng Eng Kee Seafood

Keng Eng Kee is a household name for top-notch zi char, and the good news is that we can tuck into their wok hei-packed goodness from home too.

Whether you’re having a cosy family dinner or planning to entertain, their bundle sets for four to ten pax (from $68) will keep your bellies happy with signatures like Coffee Pork Ribs, Prawn Paste Chicken, and Ginger & Onion Sliced Fish.

There’s no place like home to get down and messy with crab crackin’, so check out their online exclusive crab bundles as well – the Soft Shell Crab Bundle ($55) features four crabs with delectable Chilli and Salted Egg sauces, along with six fluffy steamed buns.

Delivery fee : $5

Minimum delivery spend : $50

Keng Eng Kee Seafood is located at 124 Bukit Merah Lane 1, #01-136, Singapore 150124, p. +65 6272 1038. Delivery hours run daily 11.45am–2.30pm & 5.45pm–10pm. Order online here.

Super Loco Robertson Quay

When we’re going loco for Mexican nosh, Super Loco always has our backs with well-stuffed burritos, tacos spilling with luscious meats, and oozy quesadillas.

Their Robertson Quay branch is where the party’s for home feasting – the DIY Taco Fiesta ($140 for four-five pax) is your chance to whip up your own tortilla creations, complete with guacamole and Mexican rice. Their killer margaritas in fruity flavours are up for delivery and takeaway as well, available as single serves ($10), doubles ($18), or jugs ($42).

Delivery fee: $12 islandwide

Minimum delivery spend: None

Super Loco Robertson Quay is located at 60 Robertson Quay, #01-13 The Quayside, Singapore 238252, p. +65 3158 2795. Delivery and pickup hours run daily 11.30am–9pm. Order online here.

ALSO READ: Just opened October 2021: New restaurants, bars and cafes in Singapore this month

Ajumma’s

A Korean eatery with wallet-friendly prices, Ajumma’s is high on our list of go-tos for tummy-warming grub. The Ajumma’s Platter for four Pax ($85) is just what grandma ordered, featuring homestyle favourites like beef bulgogi stew and jjamppong alongside your pick of house-marinated meats.

With appetisers like seafood pancakes and their famed fluffy steamed eggs to pair, not to mention complimentary banchan, let’s just say you’ll leave the table stuffed. What’s more, the dishes come delivered in microwaveable packaging for ultimate convenience.

Delivery fee : $6 islandwide

Minimum delivery spend: $45

Ajumma’s has outlets in Bukit Panjang Plaza and Funan Mall. Delivery hours run from 12.30pm–9.45pm daily. Order online here.

ALSO READ: The 10 best hawker stalls to try at Golden Mile Food Centre

This article was first published in City Nomads.