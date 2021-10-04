Just opened October 2021: New restaurants, bars and cafes in Singapore this month

October sees plenty of new openings, with restaurants that'll alleviate the travel FOMO by taking you to Italy and Israel.

Pawrents can look forward to a new pet-friendly cafe on the scene, while tipplers have more than a few new watering holes to explore.

Restaurants

North Miznon

North Miznon is the new star for Israeli cuisine in Singapore.

Designed for communal dining, go full throttle with your orders with the Sirloin Roast Beef Carpaccio, their signature Giant Octopus Carpaccio, or the Seafood Platter complete with king crab.

North Miznon is also vegetarian-friendly, featuring options like the Heirloom Tomato Mosaic.

Round off your meal with the Cardboard Desserts platter, perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth.

North Miznon is located at #01-01, 110 Amoy Street, Singapore 069930, p. +65 8028 5204.

Open Wed-Sun, 5.30pm-12am. Closed Mon-Tue.

Griglia

Paying homage to the age-old Italian tradition of a summer outdoor grill, Griglia's customised open fire charcoal grill recreates the experience.

Traditional cooking methods preserve the Mediterranean touch of Italian classics. Griglia boasts a wide variety of options across antipasti, mains, sides, cheeses and desserts.

Highlights include the Burratina ($16) with zucchini and pine nuts, and the 30-day Dry Aged Porterhouse Florentina ($128, 700g). Expect a 100-label strong wine list.

Griglia is located at 37 Craig Road Singapore 089675, p. +65 8949 7011.

Open Mon-Fri, 12pm-3pm, 6pm - 10.30pm, Sat 6pm - 10:30pm. Closed Sun.

Revolver

A fiery grill on Tras Street, Revolver features three tasting menus alongside a massive drinks list.

For those who want to indulge, opt for the nine-course Experience Menu ($179++) including Magra Lamb Chops and Lobster with Pepper Garlic Butter.

The eight-course Discovery Menu ($139++) comes in a close second with its lemon-coriander Grilled King Prawn.

The Vegetarian Menu ($129++) spotlights veggies with the likes of Leeks, grilled with smoked paprika butter.

Pair your menu of choice with wines (from $50++ for three glasses), or the sommelier's choice of cocktails, wine and sake with the Experience Pairing ($168++).

Revolver is located at 56 Tras Street, Singapore 078995, p. +65 6223 2812.

Open Tue-Wed 6pm-11pm, Thu-Sun 12pm-2:30pm, 6pm - 11pm. Closed Mon.

Bars

Corduroy Palace

Amoy Street wine hall Corduroy Palace is winning punters over with their maximalist aesthetic and impressive wine collection.

Natural, biodynamic, cult favourites and the classics - there are over 300 different bottles curated for your pleasure.

Feel free to directly pick a bottle from their ten wine coolers or get recommendations from their trained and certified sommeliers.

The food menu showcases nibbles like oyster and caviar, scrumptious mains, and dessert cheese platters to accompany the wine programme.

Corduroy Palace is located at 110 Amoy Street, Gemmill Lane, Singapore 069930, p. +65 9754 3897.

Open Mon-Sat, 3pm-10.30pm. Closed Sun.

Ju Hua Tai

Ju Hua Tai is serious about the lingering flavours of the Orient that leaves guests wanting more.

For instance, the Qin Emperor ($36) is concocted from mao tai (a type of baijiu) and glutinous rice tea cordial, while the sparkling Chrysanthemum's Secret ($22) features chrysanthemum-infused Japanese gin and lychee.

The extensive food menu sees snacks and bold-flavoured mains such as Lamb or Pork Belly Skewers ($9++), Oyster ($13.80 for two) topped with roasted bacon, and Scallop Bao ($9.80).

Ju Hua Tai is located at 9 Duxton Hill, Singapore 089593, p. +65 9027 1902.

Open Mon-Fri 5pm-10.30pm, Sat-Sun 11.30am-10.30pm.

Nemesis Bar

Eccentric, quirky, and fun, expect the unexpected at Nemesis Bar with their specially-curated cocktails.

Managed by the folks from Junior, the drinks menu also includes refreshing liquors, beers, and wines.

Nemesis also jumps on the delivery-friendly bandwagon with hand-kneaded sourdough pizzas.

Nemesis Bar is located at 37 Duxton Hill, Singapore 089615, p. +65 8028 3697.

Open Tue-Sat 5.30pm-10.30pm. Closed Sun-Mon.

Stay Gold Flamingo

A two-in-one concept, Stay Gold Flamingo is Stay Gold, a modern classic bar with rock and roll vibes, and all-day cafe Flamingo.

At night, look forward to a mix of American bartending and Japanese cocktail-making techniques in a high-spirited environment. Signatures include the classic Sazerac ($23++) the Intro To Absinthe ($23++).

In the day, the traditional American diner-inspired cafe caters to those looking to enjoy a quiet meal with light bites and coffee alongside beer, wine and fruit-centric, low ABV cocktails.

Stay Gold Flamingo is located at 69 Amoy St, Singapore 069888, p. +65 8876 7364.

Flamingo open Mon-Sun, 10am-5pm. Stay Gold open Mon-Sat, 5pm-10.30pm.

Cafes

Amuse Dessert Co.

This October, Amuse Dessert Co. takes cues from our beloved classic French pastries.

From the Salted Caramel Canele to the Strawberry Black Tea Madeline, there's plenty to explore.

Pair your pastries and desserts with a handpicked brew selection of Sencha Tea from all around Japan.

There's also a rich and creamy Ice Cream Affogato, and Truffle Basque Cheesecake to complement the Catherine's Choux .

Amuse Dessert Co. is located at 73 Duxton Rd, Singapore 089532, p. +65 6518 4261.

Open Tue-Thu 12pm-9pm, Fri- Sat 12pm-10pm, Sun 12pm-6pm.

Chin Mee Chin

Hainanese bakery Chin Mee Chin has made comeback.

And beyond the original signboard and retro aesthetics, they're bring back gently toasted buns over charcoal fire, traditionally brewed coffee, and fresh kaya handmade from scratch every morning.

On top of favourites from their old menu like the Luncheon Meat Buns ($2) and the retro Hae Bee Hiam Buns ($2.20), new offerings include Coffee Gula Melaka Chiffon Cake ($2.20) and the Cheesecake Brownie ($2.60).

Chin Mee Chin is located at 204 East Coast Rd, Singapore 428903.

Open Tue-Sun, 8am-4pm. Closed Mon.

Mylo's

Rest, relax and recharge at Gardens by the Bay's newest glasshouse cafe – Mylo's.

The pet-friendly cafe will leave you spoilt for choices with its 20 handcrafted gelato flavours, from milk-based favourites and five per cent alcohol numbers to fruit sorbets.

Fuel up with their bakes that include freshly baked cakes, toasted gelato brioche sandwiches and pastries.

Their gelato-infused perspective on the classic espresso and vanilla combo takes things to a whole new level.

Mylo's is located at #01-01, 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Gardens by the Bay, Singapore 018953.

Open Wed-Thu 8am-8pm, Fri-Sun 8am to 10pm. Closed Mon-Tue.

Shio Patisserie

Chef Sherlynn Teo is heading Denzy's new foray into the pastry world – Shio Patisserie. Grab yourselves a Box One ($36), which comes with four desserts.

The Earl Grey Pecan Tart with its fragrant earl grey cream is decadent to a tee while there's a crowd-pleaser in the Cheese Brûlee Tart with its citrus lemon sponge and cream cheese.

Lime Basil Tart and Mont Blanc Tart make up the rest of the box. They also do whole tarts like the Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Tart ($38, 16cm) with a rich, velvety chocolate ganache.

Shio Patisserie is located at 5 Burn Rd, #05-02, Singapore 369972.

Open Wed-Sat, 12pm - 4.30pm. Closed Sun-Tue.

Weekly pre-orders with limited slots open at 12pm every Tuesday here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.