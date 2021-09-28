The lace-up flat has had its moment. This season the It shoe silhouette is the humble mule.

The iconic Gucci crossover leather style and Mansur Gavriel's controversial suede low heeled mules (another New York designer accused the brand of ripping off their designs) have brought the slip-on silhouette to the forefront of our #shoefies again.

Here's where to shop the stunningly versatile, comfy and fabulous mules in Singapore.

The coolest mules that are perfect for your office, dinner and weekend attire

Embellished Mules, $59.90, Pedro

PHOTO: Pedro

Boasting a streamlined silhouette, this pair of Embellished Mules is an easy go-to wardrobe staple that you can slip on with any work outfit.

What we love most about it, is that it's accented with gold hardware, giving it a luxurious look, and it's also designed to elongate your legs.

Perforated G Sandals, $620, Gucci

PHOTO: Gucci

Whether you're heading to work or out with friends on the weekend, it's easy to integrate this pair of Perforated G Sandals by Gucci into your rotation.

Not only does it add a pop of colour and texture to your outfit, but it also gives you that much-needed boost in height.

Leather Trapeze Heel Mules, $75.90, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

Affordable and chic, these leather trapeze heel mules add a splash of colour to any outfit be it for work or even for the weekends.

Black Embellished Pointed Toe Suede Mules, $83, PAZZION

PHOTO: PAZZION

Looking for something that's stylish and comfortable?

Instead of going for platform mules, consider this pair of flat Embellished Pointed Toe Suede Mules that are perfect when worn with a gown or even a pair of jeans.

Flat Mules with Buckle Detail, $99.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

If you're not a lover of height when you're at the office but still want to keep your feet looking pretty, get a pedi and show off your toes in these low-lying Zara mules.

Alexander Wang Sienna Crystal-Embellished Leather Mules, $1,048, Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

For all-out fabulousness with a super sexy slant, try on Alexander Wang's stilettoed Sienna crystal-embellished leather mules!

Heeled Mules with Square Toe, $19.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Inject a bold punch of colour to your dull outfit with this pastel yellow pair by Zara.

Boasting a square toe design and flexible technical latex foam insole, you'll feel comfortable wearing these out for the whole day while running errands.

FENDI Woven Raffia Mules, $994, Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

FENDI's shoes are as covetable as their bags and evidently, we can see why many are falling head over heels for this pair.

Depicting the brand's recognizable 'FF' motif, these mules have been made in Italy from strips of woven raffia.

But that's not all - these mules also have cushioned leather footbeds so you can wear them comfortably for long hours too!

Alexander Wang Mascha Appliquéd Nylon Mules, $795, Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Prefer something a little more simple and versatile? Peep these mules by Alexander wang.

Designed in a minimal silhouette, this pair features the brand's moniker in optic white lettering, and are made from black nylon, offering a more comfy fit.

Personally, we love this pair for its versatility as you can easily pair it with just about any outfit in your wardrobe.

Studded Mule Clogs, $89.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Zara seems to be redoubling its efforts on the clunky-made-chic shoe styles with its very own Studded Mule Clogs.

Puffy Cylindrical Heel Mules, $46.90, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

For affordable chic that you won't be too worried about getting dusty during a weekend stroll, we choose this pair of Puffy Cylindrical Heel Mules from Charles & Keith.

This article was first published in Her World Online.