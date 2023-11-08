Couple sends wedding invites to Tharman, Scoot, Gong Cha and more, here's who actually replied

A wedding is a special occasion that you want to spend surrounded by your loved ones.

For this couple, they wanted their favourite brands - and the president - to be there, too.

So, they sent all of them wedding invitations.

In a TikTok video on Tuesday (Nov 7) on their account, Gichizzle, they shared who actually responded.

"Sent wedding invites for a laugh and these companies came through with surprises!" they wrote in the caption.

As the couple are bubble tea enthusiasts, it wasn't surprising that a few bubble tea brands were on the list.

One of them was Koi.

The couple mentioned in the video that Koi had waived off the delivery fee for the couple's bulk drink order, to mark the occasion.

They also wrote in to Gong Cha and received a letter apparently written and signed by the chief executive officer.

"Gong Cha wishes you both everlasting joy and a lifetime of happiness in your marriage, along with the union of your wonderful families," the letter read.

On top of that, the couple received $90 worth of vouchers so they could "enjoy more mango green teas and [their] favourite milk teas".

The couple also sent an invite to Don Don Donki and received a gift box with a handwritten card and penguin plushies.

Apart from F&B stores, the couple also sent an invite to Scoot.

They noted that, in response, they received an adorable yellow gift basket filled with teddy bears, stickers and a card.

The president got an invite, too

Invitations weren't handed out to just companies and bubble tea brands, our newly elected President Tharman Shanmugaratnam was invited to the party, too.

The couple apparently received a letter from him in response, in which he congratulated them but also mentioned that he was unable to attend the special occasion.

"Unfortunately, I am not able to attend your solemnisation due to an official commitment," the letter read.

"I wish you good health and all the very best for the future."

AsiaOne has reached out to the couple for more details.

In the comments, amused netizens praised the various brands for their creative responses to the invites.

One joked that other companies were now scrambling to put together wedding gifts.

And Gong Cha dropped a comment to once again wish the couple congratulations.

