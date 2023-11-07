Couple tie the knot at Ya Kun Kaya Toast outlet, serve guests local breakfast meal to celebrate

Would you get married at a coffee shop?

A TikTok video shared by user Purtyboys, on Saturday (Nov 4) showed a couple getting married at Ya Kun Kaya Toast's Far East Square outlet.

Purtyboys, a close friend of the couple, wrote: "I'm so happy for you guys, I can't believe 'Ya Kun' was really manifested in 2019. But also, big thanks to Ya Kun for making this possible for my bestie."

In the 40-second video, it showed how the local coffee shop was transformed into a wedding venue with flower decorations and the couple's wedding bands acting as the centrepiece.

Even with the wedding decor, the traditional coffee shop aura was maintained with the iconic white tables, wooden stools and Ya Kun staff still manning the counter.

Kaya toasts and soft-boiled eggs

The couple were all smiles as they exchanged rings and were solemnised in front of the Ya Kun cashier counter.

The duo also took some wedding photos in the heritage outlet featuring them sipping an iced kopi beverage.

Keeping to the local coffee shop theme, the wedding guests were seen in the video being served Ya Kun Kaya Toast's signature set meal — kaya toast, soft-boiled eggs and coffee.

The couple also joined in the fun of serving some of the wedding guests their toasts.

Family and guests seemed delighted in the video, giving their thumbs up to the local breakfast wedding meal.

Garnering over 190,000 views, the couple's wedding video won the hearts of many online. A user even commented: "This may change my future marriage plans, and I will change to this."

Purtyboys told 8world that the couple chose Ya Kun Kaya Toast as their wedding venue as the couple's Mandarin names happened to be "Ya Kun".

And since they were big fans of the local F&B brand's breakfast, the duo decided to ​​have their wedding at Ya Kun Kaya Toast, she added.

Stating that the wedding celebrations was held after the outlet's business hours, Purtyboys shared with 8world that the couple invited 35 relatives and friends to attend.

She added that the invited guests thought that the wedding was very "cute" and meaningful.

AsiaOne has reached out to Purtyboys and Ya Kun Kaya Toast for comment.

