'It's not just about me': Tharman wins elections to become ninth president of Singapore

Tharman Shanmugaratnam has emerged victorious in the 2023 presidential race, defeating fellow candidates Ng Kok Song and Tan Kin Lian.

The results were announced at roughly half past midnight today (Sept 2), which saw Tharman, 66, beating Ng and Tan with 70.4 per cent of the votes.

Ng, 75, received 15.72 per cent of votes, while Tan, also 75, gained 13.88 per cent.

Earlier on Friday night, the Elections Department (ELD) released a sample count showing Tharman leading with 70 per cent of the votes.

Ng received 16 per cent and Tan gained 14 per cent of the votes respectively.

Addressing the media in a speech after the release of the sample votes at Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre at about 11pm, Tharman said: "I am truly humbled by the strong endorsement Singaporeans have given to me during the presidential election."

He went on to thank his fellow candidates for making the presidential election a "worthy contest".

When describing this victory, Tharman noted: "It's not just about me. This is about Singapore and confidence in Singapore.

"It will have to be a future where we have deeper respect for each other as Singaporeans."

One Tharman supporter, who only wanted to be known as Jay, was at Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre with his family.

They have been living in Taman Jurong for the past five years.

Jay told AsiaOne that he was confident of Tharman's victory and that it was simply a matter of margins.

When asked if Tharman was the right person to move Singapore forward, the 31-year-old piano teacher said: "I think he has the calibre and qualifications. To him, it should be easy. Everyone has high expectations of him."

Tharman was previously Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister between 2011 and 2019 and was a Senior Minister in the Cabinet between 2019 and 2023.

He was also the Minister for Education from 2003 to 2008, Minister for Finance between 2007 and 2015, Minister for Manpower from 2011 to 2012 and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies from 2015 to 2023.

Tharman also served as the Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) from 2011 to 2023, and was also the Deputy Chairman of Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC from 2019 to 2023.

He had earlier announced that he will be running for president on June 8.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, he wrote that he would step down as Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies and resign from the People's Action Party by July 7.

"I have been humbled by the requests I have received in recent months, from Singaporeans from different walks of life, to stand in the Presidential Election if President Halimah chose not to stand again," Tharman said.

He added: "I believe that I can now best serve Singapore not in politics, but in a different role that has to be above politics."

