Why are some couples in Singapore delaying parenthood? Here is what this survey found

With Singapore's total fertility rate dropping to a record low of 0.87 in 2025, there have been numerous discussions about parenthood in recent months.

But why are people delaying having children or deciding not to have them altogether?

Rizal (not his real name), 39, feels he is not ready for children despite having been married for nine years.

"I need more time to save money," he explained.

For Susan (not her real name), her demanding and stressful job in the accounting sector is hindering her from getting pregnant.

"If I were to get pregnant, it'd be even more stressful and tiring from both ends," she said.

The 40-year-old, who has been married for two years, added that tying the knot later in life worsened the delay in having kids.

These two individuals were among 2,019 respondents who took part in non-profit organisation Cultivate SG's Marriage, Parenthood and Success Survey 2025.

The survey polled Singaporeans and permanent residents aged between 21 and 45 on their sentiments about marriage and parenthood from Aug 22, 2025 to Sept 9, 2025.

According to a supplementary report released by Cultivate SG on March 28, financial factors are the top cause of couples in Singapore delaying having children.

The report focused on 640 survey respondents who fall into four categories based on their marital status and whether they have, or intend to have, children.

Across these respondents, the top three factors that discourage people from parenthood are: high cost of raising children, uncertainty about one's future income, and being unsure of one's ability to provide financially for children.

<img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/28290994/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="chart visualization">

Notably, married couples who have children and are strong advocates of parenthood are most likely to worry about career disruptions, while those who are married without children tend to worry most about disruptions to travel plans.

The survey also found that one in four married respondents who are either parents, wish to be parents, or are neutral about it, chose to delay parenthood.

Notably, more married women (27 per cent) choose to delay it as compared to married men (23 per cent).

The survey findings highlighted that women are more concerned than men with the high cost of raising children. More of them also expressed concerns regarding their future spouse or partner's ability to be a good parent.

On the other hand, men are more concerned than women about their careers and travel plans being disrupted by choosing to have children.

Important to have safety, stability and parental involvement

Not all couples who delay parenthood do so by choice, however.

Some, like Ruth (not her real name) and her husband, experienced miscarriages.

"Unfortunately, I lost two pregnancies. Praying that someday, God will bless me and my husband with a wonderful and healthy child," said the 41-year-old woman who has been married for seven years.

Cultivate SG's recent report also showed that overall, respondents prioritise safety, stability and parental involvement in a child's life.

Financial provision, on the other hand, ranks somewhat in the middle amongst the 11 elements of excellent parenting listed by the survey.

The report also found that those who feel positively towards parenthood, whether they have kids or not, prioritise safety. Meanwhile, those less interested in parenthood prioritise close parent-child relationships.

According to the survey findings, while men and women are not drastically different in their views on what makes a good parent, women seem to consider forming relationships and connections more important.

On the other hand, men feel that material- or achievement-related factors take precedence.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com