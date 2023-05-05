Choping table using Chanel: Netizens shocked by video of crazy rich bags and their owners spotted at Orchard

Luxury bags are, as the name suggests, luxurious. They are not just bags; they are considered a work of art.

Made with high-quality materials and crafted by skilled artisans, luxury bags tend to carry a sense of exclusivity along with a hefty price tag.

So netizens were pretty shocked when a TikTok video spotlighted the number of luxury handbags being casually carried around Orchard Road, with some bags apparently costing tens of thousands of dollars.

Posted by Gestreon, an e-commerce platform for pre-loved luxury items, the 31-second video showed more than 15 designer handbags along Singapore's main shopping belt.

The most expensive bag in the video was an Hermes Kelly, which retails for US$28,000 (S$37,121). An Hermes Birkin and Hermes Kelly Toile were also spotted, retailing for US$22,000 and US$25,000 respectively.

Other luxury bags by big names like Chanel and Dior also made an appearance, with prices starting from US$3,000. The cheapest bag in the video was the Goyard Saint Louis priced at US$1,600.

Netizens spark online debate

In the comments section, many netizens were shocked at the cost of the aforementioned handbags.

"Why anyone would buy a $28,000 bag is beyond me," one user commented, referring to the Hermes Kelly.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/thegestreon.com

Then, there were a handful of users playing fashion police, commenting on the outfit choices of the luxury bag owners in the video.

One user even commented that the outfits were giving "i-go-dapao-food-downstairs-brb" vibes, possibly hinting at how casually there were dressed while carrying such expensive bags.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/thegestreon.com

Some were shocked at the way these luxury bags were treated without any care. For instance, one user seemed in disbelief that a US$6,600 Chanel bag was casually left unattended on an empty table.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/thegestreon.com

Another user shared a personal anecdote where they were left speechless seeing a woman place a Goyard handbag under the seat during a flight.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/thegestreon.com

'Luxury' is different for everyone

While the owners of these luxury handbags spotted in the video might appear blase about their expensive accessories, we have also seen that what people consider to be 'luxury' can be subjective.

Take for example TikTok user Zohtaco, or Zoe Gabriel, whose TikTok video – in which she shared her excitement about receiving a Charles & Keith tote bag from her father – went viral.

According to Charles & Keith's website, the bag in question retails for $79.90.

Zoe was mocked by netizens for considering Charles & Keith a luxury brand. "Charles & Keith is not luxury. They're not even mid-range," wrote one user in the comments section of her video, which now has more than 23 million views.

In response, Zoe explained that she "did not have a lot" growing up and that things like buying bread from BreadTalk was considered "a luxury" when her family first moved to Singapore from the Philippines.

"To you, an $80 bag may not be a luxury, [but] for me and my family it is a lot," Zoe said.

