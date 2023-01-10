Teen reveals backstory of $80 bag after people mocked her for calling Charles & Keith 'luxury' brand

All she wanted to do was share her excitement on TikTok about receiving a new bag from her father.

Instead, this 17-year-old was mocked by netizens for calling her gift, a Charles & Keith tote bag, a 'luxury' item.

Instead of letting the naysayers get to her, the teen, Zoe, shut down the negative comments in a TikTok video posted on Monday (Jan 9).

Responding to one of the comments she received on her unboxing video, Zoe explained that money was a difficult topic for her to address, as she "did not have a lot" growing up.

To illustrate her point, she shared that things like buying bread from BreadTalk was considered "a luxury" when her family first moved to Singapore from the Philippines.

"Every time we passed by a store, my parents would just say 'next time', but next time we'd never come."

Responding directly to the detractors, Zoe said: "Your comment spoke volumes on how ignorant you seem because of your wealth."

"To you, an $80 bag may not be a luxury, [but] for me and my family it is a lot. And I'm so grateful that my dad was able to get me one. He worked so hard for that money.

"I can't believe I got hate over a bag I was so excited to have."

Zoe uploaded a video of herself unboxing her black Charles & Keith tote bag last Sunday, captioning it "My first luxury bag".

According to Charles & Keith's website, the bag retails for $79.90.

The video, which now has clocked over 4 million views, garnered comments from netizens who mocked her: "Charles & Keith is not luxury. They're not even mid-range."

However, these negative remarks were soon overshadowed by encouraging words from netizens, who praised how well brought up the teen is.

Several others also tagged the brand to send her more items.

Zoe's story has even gotten the attention from Ho Ching, the wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who sent "love and hugs to Zoe and her parents" in a Facebook post.

