We can 'respect each other's preferences', says mum who forbids child from eating birthday cakes in school

She may have gotten flak online for not allowing her child to eat birthday cakes in preschool, but this woman is standing her ground.

TikTok user Kyraxinyu uploaded two more videos on Dec 4, addressing detractors and explaining in detail why she doesn't allow her three-year-old son to indulge in a slice or two, except on his birthday.

According to her, there were some who likened rice to cakes, saying that the sugar content in both is similar. Others assumed that her child would "burn out the calories" quickly.

"I'm not targeting cakes in general or sugar as it is [sic], but I'm talking about processed food," she said.

Processed food is already found "everywhere in our daily lives", the mum pointed out as she stressed that was therefore a greater need to "be more selective" about her son's food.

https://www.tiktok.com/@homeschoolme/video/7173094278439243010?_r=1&_t=8Xugu2vQvZZ&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7173094278439243010

Concerns about nutrition aside, Kyraxinyu also acknowledged that there might be emotional and social implications that come with restricting her son's diet.

It could've made her son feel left out at times. The boy had previously asked her why he wasn't allowed to eat birthday cakes in school, but she said that he eventually "accepted" her explanation.

"I can't say for sure he's happy with my decision, but at least he's able to see where I'm coming from," she surmised.

https://www.tiktok.com/@homeschoolme/video/7173109549115755778?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

Some netizens also brought up the possibility of her son "revenge eating" and needing therapy in the future for eating disorders.

Addressing this issue, Kyraxinyu said she was aware of these potential problems, and even admitted to revenge-eating herself in the past.

To prevent this from happening, she does allow her son to indulge in certain social settings — just not during others' birthday celebrations in school.

"I love my child, and I want the best for him, so I would therefore teach him to moderate and limit [his food] as well."

Concluding the video, Kyraxinyu said that although everyone knows that "moderation is key", the concept of moderation still differs from one person to another.

She then urged her viewers: "We can all respect each other's preferences without hate and judgment."

This time around, some netizens appeared to take her side and reassured her that she was doing the right thing for her son.

One even said that her point about children eating 25 to 30 slices of cake a year was "something to ponder" about.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

ALSO READ: DIY: 10 fun and healthy snacks for a kid's birthday party

claudiatan@asiaone.com