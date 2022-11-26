DIY: 10 fun and healthy snacks for a kid's birthday party

It's every child's dream and usually every mom's nightmare – the birthday party buffet lineup.

Apart from the birthday cake itself, most parties have candy, cupcakes, chips, sugary juices and drinks, pizzas and a lot of other processed junk that you would normally like to avoid feeding your child.

And everyone knows that you can't really ask a child to eat healthily at a birthday party. So you end up with children running high on sugar and empty calories, with an extremely short fuse at the end of the day.

But don't worry: You can squeeze in some healthy finger foods to keep everyone happy and avoid the dreaded sugar rush too. Best of all, most of these are easy to DIY at home.

1. Fruit wands

Like fruit kebabs, but with a piece of fruit cut in a fun shape (a star, a heart, a fish) on the top.

Dress your skewer with a rainbow of fruit chunks made of kiwi, strawberry, melon, pineapple, or bananas, and finish off with a star-shaped piece on the top to make your wand look extra magical. And because they're easy to make at home yourself, you can totally control the fruit you want to offer.

2. Popcorn cones

What better way to serve popcorn than in ice cream cones!

Different flavours and different colours of popcorn make this healthy protein treat even more irresistible. Again, this homemade snack is a great option compared to store-bought popcorn, and can be made in advance ahead of the big day.

3. Chocolate dipped apple slices

Yes, these treats are still a tiny bit naughty, but very healthy at the same time. Simply slice apples into eights, skewer on to a kebab stick, dip into melted chocolate and decorate with nuts, sprinkles or shredded coconut.

4. Veggie sticks and dips

Even the most stubborn vegetable hater finds it hard to resist these little sticks of goodness packed high with fibre.

Simply cut up sticks of cucumber, carrots, celery, and red peppers and serve with some bright cherry tomatoes for a full spectrum of colour.

Most popular dips for kids include a simple yoghurt variety, guacamole, hummus and even pesto. Even if they don't want the dips, chances are that kids will run around with at least one veggie stick in their hands.

5. Finger sandwiches

So easy to prepare in advance.

A little bit of wholegrain brown bread, a few slices of cheese, and sweet relish instead of butter, and you've got delicious little cheese sandwiches on your hands.

Mix and match any filling you prefer – ham, egg salad, cucumber, tomato, tuna, peanut butter and jam, or Nutella – anything works.

6. Pizza

We're not talking about the kind that is overflowing with greasy toppings.

We mean simple homemade pizzas made with whole wheat flour. And since you choose the toppings, you can make it as healthy as you want without compromising on deliciousness.

7. Potato wedges

Mix and match regular potatoes with sweet potato wedges – the latter are packed with more nutrients (and colour) than their paler spud cousin, and will brighten up the plate.

Again, easy to make in advance, these super healthy wedges are perfect baked, sprinkled with just a little sea salt.

8. Pasta salad

It's easy to whip up a nutritious wholegrain pasta tossed with crunchy vegetables, sausages and cubes of cheese in a light vinaigrette. Fresh, healthy and delicious (just make sure you leave out the mayonnaise)!

9. Chicken nuggets

Homemade and baked instead of fried, with crushed cornflakes as the coating for extra crunch. Use plenty of herbs and barbecue sauce to add more flavour to your minced chicken patties. Bake ahead!

10. Watermelon popsicle sticks

A cute, cheap and really easy idea – just cut up the watermelon and stick onto popsicle sticks for a fun and healthy party food idea. It's so cheery, it's irresistible.

ALSO READ: Brain-boosting foods to add to your child's diet

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.