Daiso to close store at 100 AM mall

Japanese megastore Daiso will be closing its outlet at 100 AM mall in Tanjong Pagar on Jan 5, 2026.

The closure was announced by the megastore on social media on Saturday (Dec 13).

"It is with great regret that we would like to inform you that Daiso 100AM will cease operations from Jan 5, 2026," said Daiso in its post.

The last day of its operations at the mall in Tanjong Pagar is on Jan 4.

Daiso did not elaborate on the reason behind the closure in its post.

Following the upcoming closure, Daiso still has 32 physical outlets in Singapore. Earlier in July, Daiso closed its store at Kinex in Tanjong Katong.

Daiso, known for selling its products at a flat rate of $2, started charging goods and services tax in April 2022.

That month, the Japanese megastore also announced that it would implement a 15-tier pricing system.

AsiaOne has reached out to Daiso for more information.

