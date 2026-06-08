Daiso at Tampines 1 to close after 14 years

Daiso will be closing its Tampines 1 outlet after 14 years.

The closure was announced by the Japanese retailer via social media posts on June 6, which stated that the outlet's last day of business will be on June 21.

"It is with deepest regret to inform you that Daiso Tampines 1 will cease it's operations from June 22 onwards," the retailer wrote.

Daiso also thanked customers for their continuous support over the years and encouraged them to visit nearby outlets at Eastpoint Mall and Pasir Ris Mall after the closure.

It did not disclose any reasons for the closure.

This is the Japanese chain's third outlet closure in the past six months.

In April, Daiso shuttered its Sembawang Shopping Centre branch which had opened in 2008.

Daiso also closed its 100AM outlet in Tanjong Pagar in January.

According to its website, the Japanese retail chain currently has 32 outlets in Singapore with its most recent store opening at 71 Kallang Bahru in January.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com