Darlie's mala toothpaste, Raffles Medical Group's K-drama spinoff - here are the best and worst April Fool's pranks of 2021

It's that time of the year again — April Fool's Day, otherwise known as the day when various brands and companies emerge from the woodwork to prove that yes, they're oh-so-funny.

While the mood is understandably a little subdued this year as this marks the second April Fool's Day amid a global pandemic, here are some gags that provided some much needed comic relief.

Toothpaste with a little bit of spice

Regular mint-flavoured toothpaste not doing it for you? Spice up your morning routine with the all-new Darlie Double Action Mala Toothpaste.

According to Darlie, the mala toothpaste is made with dried chilli peppers and Sichuan peppercorn, and is available in three spice levels — small, medium and extra spicy.

Unfortunately for mala-lovers, it's just a joke and the toothpaste isn't actually for sale.

Can you feel the heat? 🔥 Get ready for your day with the all new Darlie Double Action Mala Toothpaste! Using naturally... Posted by Darlie Singapore on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Uniquely Singaporean condom flavours

Durex recently set tongues wagging when they announced the release of condoms in three unconventional flavours — botak coconut sherbet, Singapore chendol and Mao Shan Wang durian.

Well, Durex admitted in an update posted on Facebook today (April 1) that the flavoured condoms were just a prank.

Fortunately, those who were hoping to get a taste of the flavoured condoms can satisfy their cravings with the next best thing: ice cream.

As part of a tie-up between Durex and Udders, the latter is giving out free scoops of ice cream in the three flavours.

Just head down to Udders' Novena outlet on April 2 and 3, and whisper say the magic words "Udderly Durex" to enjoy the sweet treat.

Raffles Medical Group's K-drama debut

If you're a K-drama fan, you'd probably have seen Hospital Playlist starring South Korea's McDreamy, ‎Jo Jung-suk.

Announcing their very own spinoff, Raffles Playlist, Raffles Medical Group shared that the drama would uncover the stories of five childhood friends reunited at the same hospital.

Raffles Medical Group later admitted that it was just an April Fool's Joke, but we have to admit, we're a little disappointed it's not a real drama.

Healthy cookies you can binge on

The sandwich chain put a spin on its classic cookies for April Fool's this year, introducing three nasty-sounding flavours.

This month, Subway is bringing you a new line of Savoury Cookies that are #BetterForYou and #BetterForYourFitness. Made... Posted by Subway Singapore on Monday, March 29, 2021

Topped with corn, beetroot, carrot, capsicums, the savoury cookies were touted as "the sweet spot between dessert and an umami-filled snack".

While the cookies aren't actually for sale, you can enjoy Subway's fresh new veggies in their subs or in a salad.

The most minimalist keyboard you'll ever use

For all the gamers out there, Logitech has a new keyboard that is the epitome of minimalism.

Forget all those extra keys. According to Logitech, all you really need are the WASD, dual GG's, space bar and auto-quit keys.

Want to get your hands on one? Logitech says they're "in stores never".

Meet the G915 ManyKeyLess Gamer’s Essential. Shortcut your wins with the ultra-minimalist keypad featuring only the essentials—WASD, dual GG’s, space bar, and an auto-quit. In stores never. 🙃 Posted by Logitech G on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Kentucky fried… durian?

Unfortunately, some jokes just didn't land, in our opinion.

Promising an "exciting treat", KFC shared a photo of one of its buckets filled to the brim with durian. We're not too sure if this a prank or a hint at a new menu item, but we hope it's the former.

After all, durian-flavoured everything is so passé.

Dessert or burger?

Lastly, here's one announcement from Burger King that we had hoped would be a joke.

PHOTO: Burger King

Alas, it seems that the Chocolate Whopper ($6.40) is 100 per cent real. If you would like to subject your tastebuds to this abomination, feel free to order it via the BK app or at any of their stores.

The Chocolate Whopper is available till April 15.

