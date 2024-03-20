Dattebayo! Naruto exhibition opening at Universal Studios Singapore on March 28

SINGAPORE — An exhibition celebrating beloved ninja anime Naruto will be making its global debut in Universal Studios Singapore (USS) from March 28 to June 30.

Naruto is one of the best-selling manga series of all time, with 250 million copies in circulation across the globe. In December 2022, the anime television series, based on the manga, celebrated its 20th anniversary in Japan with the Naruto: The Gallery exhibition, which then toured various Japanese prefectures in 2023.

Access to the exhibition in Singapore, which will be open daily from 11am to 6pm, is included with regular admission to USS. Tickets are $83 for adults and $62 for children.

Naruto: The Gallery will showcase the world of ninjas created by manga artist Masashi Kishimoto. Visitors will be able to experience the evolution of the beloved series, from character profiles to iconic scenes. Other attractions include a photo booth, curated merchandise, and a pop-up Naruto: The Gallery Cafe with a menu featuring dishes from the anime.

Located at Soundstage 28 in USS, the exhibition will feature the narrative and history of Naruto through a series of six areas with storyboards, character art and video displays.

Highlights include a diorama of Naruto's home town, the Hidden Leaf Village, a collection of iconic and emotional scenes, and a seven-minute screening in a 4D theatre of the series' final battle.

The exhibition also features exclusive video works of scenes from Naruto by five Japanese animation artists - Ai Nina, Kohei Kadowaki, Kosuke Sugimoto, Kota Morie and que.

Naruto: The Gallery is organised by Group IME and is presented by Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) and touring partner SL Experiences.

"RWS is thrilled to be the first destination outside of Japan to host the iconic world of Naruto with Naruto: The Gallery," said Chang Chee Pey, RWS' chief experience officer.

Ross Leo, co-founder of SL Experiences and Group IME, said: "Our journey working with one of the biggest Japanese anime intellectual property businesses has been nothing less than spectacular. It is our honour to be able to show the works of Kishimoto-san, which span more than 20 years."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.