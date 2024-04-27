A designer duo's playful twist on their unique heritage apartment

In this week's episode, we step into the charming home of Brian and Audrey, nestled in the heart of Whampoa. Their abode, a haven of comfort and style, offers a glimpse into their unique blend of creativity and practicality.

One of the defining features of Brian and Audrey's home is its seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces. Strategically positioned windows and glass doors invite natural light to flood the interiors, while framing views of the lush greenery that surrounds the property.

Moving into the living area, we find a cosy retreat where modern furnishings mingle with vintage accents, creating an eclectic yet inviting ambiance.

The open-plan layout encourages relaxation and socializing, making it the perfect spot for intimate gatherings or quiet evenings at home.

The bedrooms, tucked away in a tranquil corner of the home, offer a peaceful respite from the outside world. Soft, muted tones and plush furnishings create a serene atmosphere, while thoughtful design elements maximise space and functionality.

The master suite exudes luxury and sophistication, with a king-sized bed, custom-built bedside tables, and a private ensuite bathroom offering a touch of indulgence.

As we conclude our tour of Brian and Audrey's home, we're reminded that a house is more than just bricks and mortar — it's a reflection of the personalities and values of its occupants.

Theirs is a space where comfort and style intersect, creating a sanctuary where they can relax, recharge, and make lasting memories together.

ALSO READ: Inside a 4-room BTO HDB decorated with vintage pieces

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.