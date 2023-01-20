Dining at 30,000 feet: These are the best Singapore Airlines meals, according to cabin crew

Winner winner chicken dinner.

That's exactly what you'd say after trying out Singapore Airline's (SIA) chicken satay, according to these cabin crew at least.

SocialSQuad is a passion project among the airline's cabin crew sharing their experiences on the job.

On Thursday (Jan 19), they dropped a TikTok teaser about Singaporeans' beloved topic of discussion — food.

But airplane food? Those tend to be rather hit-or-miss.

Let's be honest, there aren't many in-flight meals that have actually knocked your socks off.

Regardless, some of these cabin crew were sure that their favourite SIA in-flight meal is the real deal.

The airline's famed chicken satay won hands down. The response "chicken satay" was repeated so often that the person behind the camera couldn't help but chuckle, in the full video posted on YouTube.

"Why you give me that face? Everybody saying the same thing?" Natasha, an air stewardress, laughed in response.

Her colleagues described how juicy the satay is and gave props to the spicy peanut dip too.

Puvana went as far as saying it's "the best satay" she's ever eaten. High praise indeed.

To be fair, just look at it. That does not look like an in-flight meal.

Plus, who could resist those juicy slabs of meat? Minds out the gutter, please.

Unfortunately, one thing to note is that this dish is not served in economy or premium economy classes.

Lobster thermidor. PHOTO: Singapore Airlines

Staying with the bougie, the lobster thermidor had some cabin crew on the verge of salivating while they were describing the dish.

The lobster is cooked in a cream sauce and served with parsley buttered fingerling potatoes and grilled asparagus.

"The lobster is creamy, delicious. Especially if you heat it up. The cheese melts and it melts in your mouth," air steward Matt said with a big smile.

His colleague Ern Ern agreed, adding that this dish "never fails anyone".

Before they can tuck into the lobster thermidor, however, passengers have to first book the cook.

This is a service allowing passengers to choose their meals pre-flight. It is only available for premium economy, business class, first class and suites.

As for Fadil, he mentioned that his favourite in-flight meals are available on economy class — carrot cake and laksa.

"If there's extra sambal, I'll add a little bit more sambal on it [carrot cake] and heat it up. It is divine."

He also got rather passionate when describing SIA's "legit" laksa. Fadil appreciated that it's "got the works", from shrimp to fishcake and tau pok.

Apart from naming her favourite in-flight meal as dim sum, Fiona shared a fun little tip to spice up the mixed nuts served on-board.

She'd squeeze in a whole packet of sweet chilli sauce, give it a quick stir before enjoying.

Not winning all taste buds

Despite being the favourite in-flight meal for many of the cabin crew, the chicken satay did not pass DJ Jade Rasif's taste test, who gave it a meagre rating of 4/10 last year.

"I'm Malay and this displeases me," she added.

Last May, an economy class passenger similarly expressed his disappointment over the meal he was served during his SIA flight from Singapore to Bangkok.

It was a pasta dish that "tasted horrible" and had the passenger thinking that he was flying on a budget airline instead.

SIA explained it had rolled out a new regional economy class meal concept for short-haul flights in December 2020, and added that it "did not compromise on the amount and quality of food" in this new meal concept.

