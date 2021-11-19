Dining guide to Jurong East: The best restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore's west

Who says only the folks in the East get all the fun?

Over in Singapore's wild west, Jurong East is shaping up to be an underrated hub for good food with a buzzy slew of new openings of late.

Here's a rundown of all the best restaurants, cafes, and even bars tucked away in Jurong East - you can bet these are worth travelling for.

Restaurants

Gyudonya By The Gyu Co

Gyudonya By The Gyu Co is a great go-to for a quick and casual lunch meal. Each Japanese-style rice bowl is generously proportioned and simply oozes savoury goodness.

Beware, once you have their donburis, like the Truffle Foie Gras Gyudon ($17.90), with its sous vide onsen egg and tender handmade-from-scratch Waygu beef, and Mentaiko Rainbow Trout Don ($12.90), with its soft salmon-like leaner alternative - it might feel a little impossible to get back to work, the food coma is about to hit hard with these ones.

Gyudonya by The Gyu Co is located at #02-35, Vision Exchange, 2 Venture Drive, Singapore 608526, p. +65 8233 9138. Open Mon-Sat 11.30am-2pm, 5pm-9pm; closed on Sun.

Shake Shack Westgate

The chain needs no introduction. Shake Shack carries cult favourites from their classic New York Angus cheeseburgers to shakes, beer, wine, and more.

At the chain's Westgate outlet, it's a must to indulge in their Black Truffle Menu.

Sink your teeth into their Black Truffle Burger ($14) - think black truffle sauce glazing a cheese-capped 100 per cent Angus beef patty - or tuck into the Black Truffle Chick'n ($14) alongside Black Truffle Fries ($8.90).

For the full Shake Shack experience, complete your meal with concretes like Peelin' Cherry-fic and Shack Attack ($7.50).

Shake Shack Westgate is located at #01-20, Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive, Singapore 608532. Open daily 10am-10pm.

Tsukada Nojo - Westgate

New Month with New seasonal Bijin Nabe! 明太子美人鍋(めんたいこ) This will be available from 3rd March 2020 onwards! Dine with... Posted by Tsukada Nojo Singapore on Sunday, February 28, 2021

Tsukada Nojo promises customers an unforgettable Beauty Collagen Pot experience, so head on down to Westgate for some delicious melt-in-your-mouth soupy goodness.

With any dish, get served a delectable platter of seafood, chicken meatballs, and mixed vegetables to pair with a steaming pot of rich, creamy collagen-infused chicken broth.

For first-time patrons, the Bijin Nabe - Beauty Collagen Hot Pot ($25++ per pax, minimum two pax to order) is an absolute must-try.

Tsukada Nojo is located at #03-04/04A, Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive, Singapore 608532, p. +65 6465 9356. Open Mon-Fri 11.30am-3pm, 5pm-9pm; Sat-Sun 11.30am-2.30pm, 5pm-9pm.

The Carving Board Grill

PHOTO: Facebook/TCB GRILL

Situated unassumingly in the heart of an HDB estate, The Carving Board Grill is the perfect dinner spot for those who want to have a fancy Western meal without breaking the bank.

The restaurant dishes up classics like the Aglio Olio ($13,) Sea Bass ($17) and good ol' AUS Grainfed Ribeye Steak ($38/400g), amidst other mouthwatering mains.

Be sure to add on to these mains with dishes like the Battered Onion Rings ($6) and grab a beer ($10) or cider ($8) while you're at it.

The Carving Board Grill is located at #01-107, 252 Jurong East Street 24, Singapore 600252, p. +65 8108 1052. Open Sun-Thurs 12pm-9.30pm; Fri-Sat 12pm-10pm. Closed Mon.

Delivery and takeaway are available via their website.

Miam Miam French Japanese Cafe Kitchen

PHOTO: Facebook/Miam Miam French Japanese Café Kitchen

Miam Miam French Japanese Cafe Kitchen is where French culinary techniques meet traditional Japanese cooking methods.

This gives rise to innovative comfort dishes like Tender Striploin Foie Gras Donburi with Butter Truffle Paste ($33.90++) and the ultra-indulgent Creamy Miso Squid with Squid Ink Pasta ($26.90++).

Speaking of indulgence, you might wreck your brains choosing between their pancake creations, the Valrhona Chocolate Souffle ($13.80) and the Famous French Toast ($11.80) - we recommend getting both.

Miam Miam French Japanese Cafe Kitchen is located at #02-27/29, Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive, Singapore 608532, p. +65 6254 1434. Open Sun-Thurs 11.30am-9pm; Fri-Sat 11.30am-9.30am.

Anjana Kitchen

PHOTO: Facebook/Anjana Kitchen

Anjana Kitchen could easily become your go-to spot for Indian food in the West. The menu effortlessly grounds the staples - from Biryani to Butter Chicken.

If you're feeling a little experimental, give the Anjana Special Chicken and their Aloo Gobi Masala - a mixture of potato, cauliflower and spices - a try.

The dishes are the restaurant's own spin on traditional Indian dishes. For the morning larks, their low-fat, clean-carb, traditional South Indian Breakfast sets will be the perfect treat.

Anjana Kitchen is located at #01-44, Vision Exchange, 2 Venture Drive, Singapore 608526, p. +65 6253 1959. Open daily, 6am-9.45pm.

Poulet

PHOTO: Facebook/Poulet

At Poulet, the French Roast Chicken is the superstar. Think fresh ingredients, family-made recipes, tender meat oozing with savoury juices and hand-made sauces.

Go all in and try the Roast Chicken with Mushroom Cream Sauce or the Roast Chicken with Diane Sauce. The pasta and pot pie dishes come in a close second. Pair your mains with a refreshing drink.

The restaurant's signature Homemade Brazilian Lemonade and Lychee Flower Juice are raved about by returning customers.

Poulet is located at #B1-09, Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive, Singapore 608532, p. +65 6255 1240. Open daily 11.30am-10pm.

AHTTI Korean Restaurant

AHTTI Korean Restaurant specialises in Korean Fried Chicken ($34). The deep-fried dish comes in five flavours, all roasted to crispy, caramel brown perfection, hand-brushed with sauce.

The casual dining restaurant has other Korean classics as well.

Whether you opt for the Seafood Tofu Soup ($12) (a staple when at Korean restaurants), Beef Bulgogi ($12) or just the Korean Seafood Pancake ($14), you will be able to taste the authentic sweet and savoury Korean goodness.

Oh, and be sure to give the Zzolmyeon ($9) a shot. This Korean favourite of dry wheat noodles with chilli paste and shredded vegetables is a rare find in Singapore.

AHTTI Korean Restaurant is located at #02-43, Vision Exchange, 2 Venture Drive, Singapore 608526, p. +65 6803 9341. Open Mon-Sat 11.30am-2.30pm; 5pm-10.30pm. Closed on Sun.

Bars

Tipsy Bunny

PHOTO: Quandoo

Tipsy Bunny's truly extensive menu sprawls over tapas, quinoa bowls, sandwiches, salads, grilled mains, desserts, and drinks.

In case you feel overwhelmed at their bunny cave, here are some absolute must-trys.

Any one of Tipsy's artisanal hand-stretched pizzas ($23++) is always a good idea; be sure to have a go at their Freshly Shucked Oysters ($2.50++/oyster) and Hyogo Japanese Oysters ($24).

Do complete your meal with their customer favourite Tipsy's Burnt Cheesecake ($10) and a tipple from their generous selection of alcohols.

Tipsy Bunny is located at #01-05, Jem, 50 Jurong Gateway Road, Singapore 608549, p. +65 8028 0093. Open daily 12pm-10.30pm.

Fountain Microbrewery & Restaurant

PHOTO: Fountain Microbrewery & Restaurant

Get cosied up with a warm meal and a pint (or several) of beer at this bar nestled within Snow City. Fountain Microbrewery & Restaurant offers a classic selection of Western dishes, but their beers steal the spotlight.

Each beer, a recipe from the oldest German brewing traditions, promises authentic companionship to your meal.

So feel free to pair the bar's signature dishes like the Fountain Signature Burger ($24) with its flame-grilled Wagyu patty or the Fountain Platter ($45) - a medley of meat varieties, with a glass of uniquely brewed Deep Soul Ipa or Dark Spring Dunkel.

Fountain Microbrewery & Restaurant is located at Level 2, Snow City, 21 Jurong Town Hall Road, Singapore 609433, p. +65 8121 5101. Open Tues-Fri 12pm-3pm & 5pm-10.30pm, Sat-Sun 12pm-10.30pm. Closed Mon.

ALSO READ: A dining guide to Boat Quay and Circular Road: Best restaurants and bars in this waterfront hood

Cafes

Venture Drive Coffee

PHOTO: Food advisor

On some days, caffeine isn't a want anymore - it's a need. When that need arises, look no further than Venture Drive Coffee.

This sleekly minimalist cafe doesn't just have an inviting, peaceful ambience, it also serves up some pretty good coffee.

Think single-origin in-house roasted coffee beans with choices of extra espresso shots and vegan milk. For something lower on caffeine, their Black Cold Brews ($11.50) and White Cold Brews ($12.50) are stellar too.

Venture Drive Coffee is located at #02-41, Regus-Singapore, Vision Exchange, Singapore 608526. Open Mon-Fri 9am-6pm, Sat-Sun 12pm-6pm.

Comme Me Das

You wouldn't think of great European dining when someone mentions commercial building, and that's why Comme Me Das is such a lovely surprise.

Situated at Vision Exchange, the cafe boasts a good selection of pasta, sandwiches, seafood dishes, and more.

The Mariscos Platter ($18) is perfect for sharing with its mix of fresh mussels, seasoned prawns, and breaded calamari rings, while the Steak d'Agneau ($19) comes jazzed up with chimichurri.

Comme Me Das is located at #01-40, 2 Venture Drive, Vision Exchange, Singapore 608526, p. +65 8764 9310. Open Mon-Sat 12pm-9.30pm; Sun 12pm-5.30pm.

Smoocht Pantry

PHOTO: Facebook/Smoocht

Who says a 100 per cent plant-based menu can't be exciting? Smoocht Pantry - a gem hidden within an HDB enclave - proves them wrong with an extensive list of toasts, pancakes, burgers, pasta, pizzas and more.

So be sure to turn up with an empty stomach, then ravage through the menu - innovations like the Tofu Crumble Pizza ($19.20), Shrooms Avocado Toast ($13.50) or Sesame Citrus Soba ($8.5) with its Buckwheat soba and edamame goodness and the chia pancake stack, Savoury Chia Portobello ($12), simply cannot be missed.

Smoocht Pantry is located at #01-58, 319 Jurong East Street 31, 600319, p. +65 6266 5691. Open Sun-Thurs 12pm-9pm; Fri-Sat 12pm-9.30pm.

Madlygood

PHOTO: Madlygood

Madlygood is ideal for coffee and dessert dates, or even to visit alone when you have massive sugar cravings.

The cafe takes classics like waffles, pancakes and gelatos and puts their own spin on it as seen in American breakfast inspired sets like the Classic American Pancakes Set ($21.80), Classic Buttermilk Waffles Set ($18) and Maple Staple Pancakes ($14.50).

There are also innovations like the Muddy Chocolate Set ($22.50), Coconut Latte ($7), Mango Sorbet ($16) and tea lattes that incorporate local flavours to satisfy the heartlanders' palate.

MADLYGOOD is located at #03-12, JCube, 2 Jurong East Central 1, Singapore 609731, p. +65 6694 3235. Open Mon-Thurs 12.30pm-9.30pm; Fri 12.30pm-10.30pm; Sat 11.30am-10.30pm; Sun 11.30am-9.30pm.

ALSO READ: 5 dreamy new garden-themed cafes you'll fall in love with

This article was first published in City Nomads.