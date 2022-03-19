A dining guide to Paya Lebar: Best restaurants, bars and cafes in the eastern heartland

Situated within easy reach of the myriad of Asian cuisines — from regional Chinese in Geylang to local favourites in Geylang Serai — Paya Lebar is an undisputed gem on the East-West line.

The neighbourhood might have gotten fancy in recent years with multiple malls and expensive condominiums, but its offerings remain comfortingly down-to-earth. Here’s a guide to the best places to eat and drink in Paya Lebar.

Restaurants

Rempapa

One of the newer kids on the block, Rempapa is a delectable showcase of Singapore heritage food whilst exploring new recipes for our favourite dishes. Get a taste of their soulful cuisine with the Braised Beef with Raita & Roti ($25), featuring tender brisket layered in ground cumin and coriander seeds.

For something friendlier on the wallet, try a hearty plate of Nasi Lemak ($5++), then, as a treat, order a portion of their Coconut Custard with Gula Melaka ($14) for a silky smooth finish to your meal.

Rempapa is located at 2 Paya Lebar Rd, 01-01/02/03 Park Place Residences at PLQ, Singapore 409053. Open daily, 10.30am to 10.30pm.

Zing by Xi Yan

Ethos-driven diners, don’t miss Zing by Xi Yan. Not only do they empower people with disabilities through employment, they also work with plant-based protein brand The Vegetarian Butcher to raise awareness of the negative impact of meat production.

Highlights include the the Zing Legit Wagyu Kimchi Bowl ($26++) and the Pan Seared Norwegian Salmon with Soba ($23), which features a 200g fillet of perfectly cooked salmon dressed with a sweet and tangy yuzu lemon sauce.

Zing by Xi Yan is located at 2 Paya Lebar Road, PLQ, Park Place, 01-06/07/08, 409053. Open daily, 11.30am to 10pm.

Osomatsu Japanese Kitchen & Bar

Helmed by two local chefs, two-time World Gourmet Summit winner Angus Chow and Le Cordon Bleu-trained Justin Foo, Osomatsu charms with its warm wood interiors accentuated with faux sakura trees.

Taste exquisite modern Japanese dishes like the indulgent Uni Ikura Tart ($22), which steals the show with hickory-smoked sea urchin, salmon roe and truffle cream. Indulge in some sweet goodness at the end of your meal with the Umeshu Jelly ($10), made with Japanese plum liquor and wolfberries. See our full review here.

Osomatsu Japanese Kitchen & Bar is located at 11 Tanjong Katong Road, Kinex, #02-21, 437157, +65 9235 9419. Open daily, 11.30am to 2.30pm and 5.30pm to 10.30pm.

Wursthans Switzerland

Miss the snow capped mountains of Switzerland? Or has the picturesque country been on your travel bucket list for awhile?

Go an a Swiss getaway at Wursthans Switzerland; the casual all-day dining concept has become well-loved for their range of jumbo rosti, featuring flavours like Pilatus ($19.90) with grilled chicken schnitzel and the vegetarian Jungfraujoch, served with creamy white wine sauce. Picky eaters can opt for the Build Your Own Swiss Meal ($15.90).

Wursthans Switzerland is located at 10 Paya Lebar Road, #01-39 Paya Lebar Quarter, 409057. Open daily, 11.30am to 9pm.

5 Little Bears

5 Little Beats is a cosy Taiwanese eatery tucked away in the basement of Paya Lebar Square, offering affordable cuisine.

If you’re looking for a bite to go, one can never go wrong with their XL Chicken Chop ($4.80), double fried and liberally seasoned. When you’ve got time for a sit-down meal, order their signature Taichung Braised Pork Rice ($5) with its generous serving of braised pork belly, sour pickled mustard greens and hard boiled egg.

5 Little Bears is located at 60 Paya Lebar Rd, #B1-09 Paya Lebar Square, Singapore 409051, +65 9004 6525. Open daily, 11.30am to 8.30pm.

Cafes

Patisserie CLE

Patisserie CLE’s minimalist exterior hides priceless gems in the form of delicious sweet treats. This hole-in-the-wall pastry store features both classic and fresh new flavours in the form of artful French pastries.

For a crowd favourite, order the Orh Blanc Tart ($8) which fuses both French and local flavours. Their Cognac Caramel Chocolate Tart ($8) gives the perfect boozy kick with cognac-infused caramel topped with a dark chocolate ganache. Equally sensational are the Blueberry Rose Tart ($8) and Passion Sesame Tart ($8).

Patisserie CLE is located at 29 Paya Lebar Road, Paya Lebar Office, Center, 01-01, 409005, +65 8127 3925. Open Monday and Wednesday to Saturday, 11.30am to 6.30pm, Sunday 11.30am to 5pm. Closed Tuesday.

Morphine Coffee

Morphine Coffee is the perfect stop for a quick bite. Grab a Grilled Cheese & Ham ($4) or Orange Kaya Butter ($2.60) sandwich and a bottle of their aromatic Hojicha Latte ($5.50)! Aside from the classic Coffee O ($1.90) and Coffee C ($2.10), get to know original brews such as the GA-YO ($5.50) cold brew which tastes like roasted walnuts and sea salt caramel.

Morphine Coffee is located at 10 Paya Lebar Road #01-K5 PLQ Plaza, 409057, +65 8892 2094. Open Sunday and Tuesday to Thursday, 9am to 6.45pm, Friday to Saturday 9am to 9pm. Closed Monday.

Knots Cafe & Living

Let your interior designer heart sing over plates of wholesome and nourishing food at Knots Cafe and Living. While contemplating which hand-crafted and sustainable pieces to purchase, sip on Coffee sets ($6.90) while munching on muffins ($7.90) or cakes ($8.90). Patrons truly feel at home in the melodious combination of flowers, food and furniture that create a warm and comforting environment.

Knots Cafe & Living is located at 160 Paya Lebar Rd, #01-07, Singapore 409022, +65 6817 0383. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 9am to 9pm.

Bars

Tipsy Bird Gastrobar

The Tipsy Bird group goes upscale with their Tipsy Bird Gastrobar. Expect classic Western and elevated local dishes, get a taste of their range when you order the Award Winning T Bone Steak ($68++) and Moonlight Truffle Beef Hor Fun ($23++) with generous slices of Wagyu striploin.

The wide ranging beverage menu runs the gamut of beers, wines, and spirits, but Signature Ferris Wheel of shots is always fun. This serving format applies when you order six or more shots (from $10 each).

Tipsy Bird Gastrobar is located at 1 Paya Lebar Link, #01-08 Paya Lebar Quarters, Singapore 408533, +65 6721 9970. Open Monday to Sunday, 12pm to 10.30pm.

Chug Chug

After the success of its first outlet in Tanjong Pagar, Chug Chug makes inroads to the suburbs with its PLQ branch. Look forward to Korean-leaning dishes here, with crowd-pleasers like Jjajangmyeon ($12.90) and Army Stew ($39.90).

Of course, their best-selling King Prawn Chug’s Tom Yum Pasta ($24) with XL King prawns, squid, and fried Sakura shrimps is a staple too. Like Tipsy Gastrobar, the alcoholic selection covers all the bases, making it easy for gatherings and after-work tipples.

Chug Chug is located at 2 Tanjong Katong Rd, #01-09 PLQ 3, Singapore 437161, +65 6980 3228. Open daily 5pm to 10.30pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.