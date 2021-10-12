The Dior bags that Bae Suzy loves

Since her debut in 2010 as part of the now-disbanded girl group Miss A, Bae Suzy’s popularity has only skyrocketed. In fact, she has conquered not only the music world with her own solo career, but also film and television with works such as Dream High (2011), Vagabond (2019) and Start-Up (2020).

Beyond showbiz, Bae Suzy is also a style star in her own right – she’s an ambassador for French luxury label Dior. As we celebrate the Korean star turning 27 on October 10, here’s a look at the Dior bags that Suzy loves and carries.

DiorAlps Dior Book Tote

This Dior Book Tote is part of the DiorAlps capsule which is a collection of ski-themed clothing, shoes, bags and accessories. The design features a white three-toned fully embroidered design, a lucky star motif and the Christian Dior monogram. It is also available in navy blue.

Dior Parisienne bag

Available in white, black and brick red, the Dior Parisienne is the latest addition to Dior’s range of covetable bags. Named after the French city, the bag has a touch of vintage appeal while featuring a Christian Dior lock fastening inspired by house archives.

Micro Lady Dior bag

The Lady Dior is one of Dior’s pillar handbag designs and it has been shrunk to fit with modern needs and tastes. It is available in other colours including blue, red, beige and green, and would make for a cute romantic date sidekick.

Dior Book Tote

If you didn’t know, the beloved Dior Book Tote can be personalised with your name like what Suzy is carrying here. Head to any Dior boutiques in Singapore to enquire about this service.

Meanwhile, the Book Tote has a wide range of patterns including embossed Oblique calfskin, Cannage embroidery and the rich Toile de Jouy motif (pictured here with Suzy).

Dior Saddle Bag

Dior’s Saddle Bag is a cult favourite for its unique design. It was introduced by then-artistic director John Galliano for the Spring/Summer 2000 collection, and recently revived by current head Maria Grazia Chiuri with Fall/Winter 2018. Suzy is carrying the Mizza embroidery iteration, which features a leopard pattern.

DiorTravel vanity case

The DiorTravel vanity case is Dior’s answer to a stylish and practical bag. Not only can you use it as a makeup and toiletries bag for travel and staycations, but the roomy design can also just as easily be used as an everyday bag.

Dior Caro bag

Featuring the Cannage embroidery similar to Lady Dior, the Dior Caro was launched with the Cruise 2021 collection. In fact, the Cannage pattern here is a labour of love as it is made with a staggering 18,000 stitches.

The shoulder bag is also available in various colourways including beige, chocolate, indigo blue and ivory.

Dior Bobby bag

Redesigned and launched as part of the Fall/Winter 2020 collection, the Dior Bobby bag is an ode to Christian Dior’s dog. The main feature of the flap bag, besides its half-moon shape, is the military-inspired buckle. Likewise, it is available in many colourways and patterns.

Mini Lady Dior bag

Here’s a quick history lesson on the Lady Dior bag. It was actually a favourite of the late Princess Diana and the “Lady” part of the name was later added in honour of her. Now, the beloved bag comes in many sizes and colourways, with new additions each season.

Dior 30 Montaigne bag

The 30 Montaigne first made its debut with the Pre-Fall 2019 collection and has quietly been a favourite, thanks to its muted yet classic silhouette. The workhorse bag is named after the brand’s original address in 1946 Paris, and is accented with a large CD clasp.

This article was first published in Her World Online.