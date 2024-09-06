Does half the price mean half the quality? I try Peking duck for just $52 at a Bidadari kopitiam to find out

The last time I got to indulge in Peking duck was a few years ago.

It's a luxurious dish that people usually order during big gatherings or special occasions, which explains its steep price tag.

For context, a whole Peking duck from Imperial Treasure costs $138, while at Mott 32, it can set you back by $148.

So you bet I was surprised to learn that there was one kopitiam stall selling an entire Peking duck for less than half the price.

Tham's Roasted Delights at Tam Chiak Kopitiam in Bidadari claims to sell 'restaurant-quality Peking duck' for just $52.

But does half the price mean half the quality? That's what I wanted to find out.

Taste test

My hungry colleague and I visited the stall one weekday afternoon and we were surprised to see that at least four of the tables there were having Peking duck for lunch. Very fancy.

We ordered the full duck but if you prefer a smaller portion, there is a $27 half-duck option available.

Around five minutes after placing our order, one of the staff wheeled the duck to our table on a trolley, just like how they do in restaurants.

It was pretty fascinating to watch and there was even a random passerby who was so amused by the entire process that she asked us for permission to snap some photos of our Peking duck.

The staff helped us expertly slice up the duck skin and placed the slices on a bed of crackers.

After that, he wheeled the carcass back to the kitchen to cut up and plate the meat.

Each set comes with a side of fresh cucumbers and thin egg pancakes, along with a thick dark sweet sauce and a bowl of sugar.

There are many ways to eat Peking duck.

One is to wrap the duck skin with some cucumber and sauce to create a little roll.

You can also dip the skin in the sugar or sauce.

But to me, the best way to enjoy the skin is on its own, which is what I did with my first bite.

And it was sinfully delicious.

The combination of crackling skin and duck fat exploded in my mouth and I chewed on it slowly to enjoy it in its full glory.

I must say, Tham's Roasted Duck did a good job in ensuring that the duck skin was crisp and well marinated.

I'd say it was on par with some of the Peking duck I've had in restaurants.

As for the duck meat, it was a tad bit on the drier side but still cooked well. I really liked the braising sauce that the meat had been doused in.

And if you have space in your stomach, I suggest ordering a plate of rice on the side to pair with the duck meat.

To conclude, I frankly didn't feel like there is was much of a difference between the Peking duck from Tham's Roasted Duck and one from a high-end Chinese restaurant.

The only difference is the ambience. But personally, I wouldn't mind enjoying duck in a kopitiam setting, especially for this price point.

Address: 212 Bidadari Park Dr, Singapore 360212

ALSO READ: I try Sheikh Haikel's halal Hainanese chicken rice, here's why I'd go back for more

melissateo@asiaone.com