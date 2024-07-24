Does the pairing work? I try McDonald's new Satay Burger and Thai Milk Tea Frappe for National Day

It's the time of the year — McDonald's has launched a new burger to celebrate Singapore's National Day.

Inspired by hawker favourites, such as previous years' Rendang Burger, Nasi Lemak Burger and Laksa Burger, the fast food chain will be serving up the Satay Burger from Thursday (July 25).

There are two options to choose from — Satay Chicken Burger and Satay Beef Burger.

The Satay Burger meal comes with Crisscut Fries and Thai Milk Tea Frappe, and those with a sweet tooth can also satisfy their cravings with a Coconut Cone.

When McDonald's unveiled its offerings for National Day, some raised eyebrows at the choice of Thai Milk Tea Frappe since it's not a local delight.

But does the drink work well with the Satay Burger? That's what I was curious to find out.

It really tastes like satay

When it comes to satay, we all have a favourite kind and mine is beef.

So, I gave the Satay Beef Burger (from $8.90 for an Extra Value Meal) a try first.

I was happy to find that the satay sauce was nutty and sweet with a spicy kick, just like the real deal.

And it was less oily than actual satay sauce too, which is a plus point for me.

The burger also had slices of onions and cucumber in it, just like what you would find on a plate of satay from the hawker centre.

My only gripe was that the beef was on the drier side.

What really surprised me was the Satay Chicken Burger which I ended up enjoying more.

The tender grilled chicken patty was juicy and tasted even better with the satay sauce.

But how did these two burgers pair with the Thai Milk Tea Frappe (from $4.70 a la carte)?

We were told that the drink was chosen for the menu because it represents Singaporeans' love for travelling, with Thailand being one of the more popular holiday destinations.

While we think that's a bit of a stretch, the refreshing drink did go well with the flavours of the Satay Burger and Crisscut Fries (from $4.70 a la carte).

Unlike the typical Thai milk tea, we noticed subtle floral notes in McDonald's new drink. It was a bit too sweet for our liking, however.

On the other hand, the Coconut Cone (from $1.20) had just the right amount of sweetness and the coconut flavour was light on the palate.

Other sweet treats on the menu include Coconut Oreo McFlurry (from $3.60) and Coconut Hot Fudge Sundae (from $2.50).

The Satay Burgers, Crisscut Fries and Thai Milk Tea Frappe will be available at all McDonald's outlets island-wide from July 25 after breakfast hours.

The coconut ice cream will be available at all McDonald's dessert kiosks and selected restaurants.

This National Day, the popular Ha Cheong Gai Chicken Burger will also be making a comeback on Aug 8 after breakfast hours.

