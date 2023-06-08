Dream Singaporean partner: Influencer creates game to build your dream girlfriend or boyfriend

Finding a romantic partner is no walk in the park, and it usually takes multiple dates to find the right one.

But what if you could just skip all that hassle and simply just "build" your own boyfriend or girlfriend?

Content creator Tan Jie Hao, also known by his TikTok username Dysfunc_t, came up with a fun little game for you to pretend to do that.

He shared the first one, which involves building a Singaporean boyfriend, in a TikTok video on Tuesday (June 6).

Each player gets five points, which they can "spend" across three categories consisting of choices that are worth one, two or three points each.

Under the first category, which Jie Hao refers to as the "'Bro' type", players can choose the Fin Bro, Gym Bro, or Bruh.

Fin Bros cost a whopping three points, while Gym Bros are two and Bruh is a sad one.

The second category, Style, lets you dress up your boyfriend.

He can either be stylish, a Uniqlo basics kind of guy or decked out in his army physical training (PT) kit.

Understandably, stylish boys cost three points while Uniqlo boys, though common, are two points.

Unsurprisingly, boys who don their PT kit only cost a meagre one point.

Finally, players get to choose the guy's personality.

He can be the type that's either interested in anime, mobile games like Valorant or regular sports.

All these across the board cost just one point.

"And if you want to, you [don't have to] spend anything for the last [category], but then it means he has absolutely zero personality," said Jie Hao.

"I think this list is pretty comprehensive," he added.

In the comments, several amused netizens played along and listed out their options.

While some didn't find the list exhaustive and pointed out that Jie Hao missed several options like the Church Bro, Tech Bro and Young Punk Bro.

And there were those who just found the options unappealing.

In fact, one netizen felt that these were so distasteful that they would rather donate all their points.

Not wanting to leave the girls out, Jie Hao later created a version for them in another TikTok video uploaded on Wednesday (June 7).

Similar to the previous game, players will be allocated five points to spend across three categories.

For the first category, which is the type of girl, Jie Hao gave options like Xiao Mei Mei (XMM), Chill or Bruh, and Girl Boss.

The dominating Girl Boss costs three points while the Chill or Bruh ones are a two, probably because they are not as hard to deal with.

And the XMM? A solid one point.

Next up, in terms of fashion, Jie Hao presents options like Chic & Stylish, Oversized & Baggy and School/Hall Tees.

As pulling on a school t-shirt doesn't require much effort, he allocated that one point.

Baggy t-shirts come in next at two points, while the stylish girls will set you back a solid three points.

The last category involves the girl's Friday night plans.

If she is the sort to be at home watching Netflix or on TikTok, she will cost you one point.

And if she is partying her night away at a club, it's one point too.

But if she is engaging in a healthy "self-care routine", which may involve activities like drawing, crocheting and meditating, she is worth two points.

Prefer not to choose anything? Then it means the girl is happily tucked into bed sleeping her Friday night away.

"And she will never reply your texts," added Jie Hao.

"But at the end of the day, this is all useless because guys will be happy with any permutation we get," he concluded.

Similar to the previous video, netizens flooded the comments too and shared what they would choose in a potential partner.

One girl even played the game too, but instead, she was trying to figure out how many points she would cost.

