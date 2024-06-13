Due to strong demand, Uggli Muffins hawker goes back to selling muffins despite pivoting to crepes

Missed the muffins from Uggli Muffins?

Then you'll be glad to know that they're back on the menu.

Owner Anton Tan has decided to resume selling his iconic muffins after pivoting to selling crepes in March.

He started selling muffins again on June 6.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the 53-year-old shared that he did so because there was a constant demand for the pastry.

"While I was doing crepes, there were many supporters asking for our muffins and cookies," he told us.

Old flavours that customers love and miss will be available for purchase and Anton shared that there will also be a "daily special flavour" based on the availability of seasonal ingredients.

When asked if he plans on selling both crepes and muffins, Anton simply told us: "Come what may. Go with the wind."

Anton had previously shuttered Uggli Muffins last October due to a "manpower crunch".

He shared that this time around, to combat the issue, he plans on limiting the quantity of bakes sold and shortening operating hours.

The business has also received help from Alvin Sabai, the CEO of social enterprise iFood, who has given "critical operational improvement suggestions", Anton told us.

"Uggli Muffins has received so much love and support all these years and would henceforth strive to join the social enterprise ecosystem to benefit more people in need."

The many ups and downs

Anton, who used to be an engineer, took over his parents' zi char stall, Bliss Haven, several years back.

However, he did not want to sell zi char and wanted to hawk baked goods instead.

So, he did so from the same unit without removing his parents' old signboard.

His bakes became famous for their odd shapes and imperfections, and hence the name Uggli Muffins was born.

In May last year, Anton announced that he was looking for a potential successor to take over the business.

"Owner is single and getting old, no successor in sight," he had written in a Facebook post.

But by October 2023, there wasn't anyone to take over.

So, he shuttered both his outlets in Toa Payoh and Jalan Besar.

He used his newfound free time to travel the world and one of the destinations was Paris, where he got the idea to sell crepes.

Earlier in March this year, he decided to reopen the business to do so.

And now, he has gone back to muffins.

