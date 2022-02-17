Earn cashback as you travel around Singapore with Revolut

It's not always easy saving money. But financial app Revolut has two campaigns to help you get some cashback simply by travelling around Singapore. Whether you’re going to and from work, or out to visit friends and family, they have you covered.

Revolut has launched a month-long Gojek campaign that will give a 20 per cent cashback to customers who pay for their rides using their Revolut card. The maximum payout per customer is capped at $20.

To qualify for the cashback, during the Campaign Period from now until March14, 2022, customers must:

Top up their Revolut account. This means making a card top-up or bank top-up of at least $20.

Use their Revolut card to make a purchase with an eligible Gojek driver in the month a cashback is being offered.

Qualifying for the cashback is as simple as topping up the value of your card.

PHOTO: Revolut.

In addition to the Gojek campaign, Revolut has also been running a Public Transport cashback campaign since May last year.

This campaign gives commuters a 20 per cent cashback on bus and train fares, up to a maximum of $10 per calendar month.

To qualify for this promotion, Revolut customers in Singapore must:

Top up their e-wallets monthly, with a minimum of $100 using bank transfer. For top-ups using credit cards or of amounts less than $100, customers will receive a 2 per cent cashback

What’s good about the campaigns, is that Revolut customers can use both while they are running. Plus, new customers to Revolut don’t need to wait for a physical card to be sent to them.

They can start tapping into both promotions once they set up their free Standard account and link a virtual card to their smartphone wallets and as a payment method in the Gojek app.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.