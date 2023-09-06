East versus west: TikToker Zaki goes on island-wide search for Singapore's best prata

The battle between whether the east or west side of Singapore is better, will probably never end.

And adding to the list of things Easties and Westies can bicker about, TikToker Zaki Hussain made a video comparing prata from both parts of Singapore.

In the 90-second clip that was uploaded on Aug 31, Zaki said he is still trying to find the best prata in Singapore.

So, he paid a visit to two eateries on the opposite ends of Singapore - Saffrons and Enaq - to see if these had potential.

Journey to the west

First, Zaki visited Enaq, which is in the west and more conveniently located for him.

"So Enaq is in Jurong. I will try not to be biased," he joked.

Price-wise, Zaki clearly wasn't impressed and didn't rate it too well.

One prata cost $1.50 and he felt that this was "more expensive than a lot of other places".

Having said that, he did like the prata itself, which had a crispy exterior and a fluffy interior texture.

And he also enjoyed the curry, which was "good".

But he wasn't a huge fan of the sambal, which was on the "saltier" side.

Going to the other end of Singapore

Later on, he travelled all the way to Tampines in the east to visit Saffrons.

Right off the bat, it already seemed more popular than Enaq with a longer queue.

Similar to Enaq, the prata here cost $1.50 and was on the pricier side, so Zaki minus off points for that.

He also felt that Saffrons prata was underwhelming and something he could make himself.

Despite this, the sambal more than made up for the disappointing prata with its sweet and spicy notes.

However, the best part of the dish for Zaki seemed to be the curry.

He described it in Malay as "pekat", which translates to "concentrated", and even said that it was "one of the best curries".

The conclusion

While both pratas had their plus and minus points, Zaki crowned Saffrons the overall winner.

As a Westie himself though, he was also a little distraught that it is located in the East.

In the comments, netizens shared other good prata places that Zaki could try.

This included suggestions like RK Eating House and Springleaf Prata Place.

One even suggested that Zaki should go all the way to Malaysia for good prata, or as they call it there, roti canai.

And of course, there were the usual people who couldn't resist declaring that the east or west was the better side.

