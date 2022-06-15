Effortless outfits that take you from morning to night, inspired by these stylish celebs

Hands up if you’ve often showed up to work in a mini dress that is just tempting HR to give you disapproving side glances. Now, hands up if you’ve gone to a bar for drinks dressed in stiff corporate wear and a giant document bag in tow.

Now that most of us are being called back to the office, we no longer have the luxury to spend time at home primping and powdering ourselves for our post-work social activities.

Instead, it’s a mad rush to finish off your to-do list, swipe on some red lipstick, and hail an overpriced ride to your dinner date or drinks with the girls. In all that hassle and flurry, the last thing you’ll want is to have to detour back home for an outfit refresher, leaving you with the only option of wearing your bookish grey blazer to your date night.

That’s the beauty of transitional dressing – you’ll never have to worry about looking out of place at either the bar or the boardroom. With the help of these stylish celebs, find new ideas on how you can dress effortlessly to take you anywhere.

A full skirt does wonders

One of the simplest ways to add drama – a key ingredient for that presentability factor in after-dark dressing – is to wear a full skirt, just like Rebecca Lim demonstrates.

Sure, her boots may not be work appropriate if your office dress code is more corporate, but you can always adapt this look for the office by throwing on a boyfriend blazer and some kitten heels. Come dusk, lose the blazer and you’re all ready for the night ahead.

Chic in the pink

If sassy is a word you’d use to describe your style, then you’ll want to take a cue from Chantalle Ng’s pink Valentino skirt suit. At once, the look is fun, fresh and gives you adequate coverage so you’re still smartly turned out for business.

We’d even say to pair it with white sneakers, if your workplace has a more relaxed view on footwear. Then, once the clock hits six, pull your hair up into a messy chignon and swipe on that red lip before heading off to meet the girlies.

Top of the tops

Why did we stop wearing ‘going out’ tops? They’re a great option to keep on hand for when you want to make a quick exit once your work laptop is shut off.

Carrie Wong’s lustrous blue satin blouse makes for a great case as to why everyone needs to go out and buy a few more going out tops, because when it’s paired with jeans and a pair of heels, it’s elevated enough to pass for officewear on Casual Fridays, yet chic enough for the drinks that ensue.

Bring out the bling babies

Sometimes, it’s not even about the clothes. A simple white shirt – when worn with the right accessories – can transform into something that’s elegant.

Case in point: Jesseca Liu’s plain white top, which gets a chic update when worn with stacks of Tiffany & Co. jewellery! Here’s a free pro tip for you: keep some statement bracelets and necklaces in your office drawer. They’ll come in handy when you need a quick hit of sparkle.

ALSO READ: Celebrity couple outfit ideas to inspire your next date

Frock it out in a red dress

Why bother with a safe LBD, when you can surprise the room in a gorgeous red dress! Zoe Tay makes a strong case for considering the Little Red Dress, and she does it so elegantly with in a vibrant tomato-coloured midi dress.

If you’re attempting her look, swap out her strappy gold heels for something more neutral to keep this outfit corp-approved and find a similar thin belt to cinch your waist in to avoid being overwhelmed by the bold colour.

Double denim, anyone?

Hey, it’s Casual Friday right? So why stick to just blue jeans when you can go head-to-toe in denim! Sure, the double denim look isn’t for everyone (and we get that you might get Britney Spears circa 2000s just thinking about it) but hear us out!

Just like Joanne Peh’s look here, the key is to pick a darker denim wash, so it’s giving “grown up elegance” rather than “oops I did it…again?”. A well-cut denim jacket is never a bad idea, and when the whole look is paired with timeless heels, it makes for a sure-fire win.

ALSO READ: Star Awards 2022: A Chinese cabbage and The Mad Hatter? Here are some outfits that made us cringe

This article was first published in Her World Online.