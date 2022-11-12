Egg white cervical mucus: How it can help you plan a pregnancy

If you notice egg white discharge, chances are you are about to start ovulating. It is considered to be the most fertile cervical type of mucus and you can spot it as EWCM or egg white cervical mucus on most fertility charts.

Now while you may notice different types of vaginal discharge, an egg-white cervical mucus indicates the best time to have sex, if you’re trying to conceive. It has the ideal viscosity and creates the perfect environment for the sperm to survive and thrive.

But there is more to this bodily secretion that can help plan a successful pregnancy.

Cervical mucus: Everything you need to know

What can cervical mucus look like?

Egg-white cervical mucus or EWCW looks and feels like raw egg whites under close examination. It is a fertile fluid that helps sperm travel from the vagina to the uterus.

Cervical mucus can look sticky, creamy, pasty, watery, stretchy or slippery. At your most fertile time, your mucus is slippery and watery. When you’re not fertile, the mucus will be thick or pasty. Your cervical mucus is generally odourless. If it’s foul-smelling, it could mean you have an infection. It’s common for your mucus to be white, off-white or clear in colour.

At certain times, especially if implantation has occurred, your discharge might be tinged with pink or brown. If this happens regularly, talk to your healthcare provider as it could be spotting between periods or signs of a problem.

What are the different types of cervical mucus?

While not identical in every case, during your menstrual cycle your cervical mucus will resemble all or the majority of the following:

Lack of cervical fluid or dryness.

Paste-like stickiness. It may be yellow or white.

Smooth, comparable to yoghurt. Smooth and typically white in colour.

Stretchy and slippery. comparable to raw egg whites.

Clear, moist, and wet in appearance.

Depending on where you are in your menstrual cycle, your cervical mucus will have a specific type or texture. Your mucus typically has a dry or pasty texture at first before becoming creamier. Your discharge will get wetter, stretchier, and slipperier as ovulation approaches.

The most frequent comparison for extremely fertile cervical mucus is that it resembles raw egg whites in appearance and texture. You will be aware that you are at your most fertile if you notice that texture. Your cervical mucus returns to being thick and dry after ovulation.

How does cervical mucus change throughout my menstrual cycle?

Your cervical mucus changes throughout your menstrual cycle. Usually, you will notice a fertile egg white discharge one or two days before you ovulate. The discharge prior to ovulation is typically transparent, clear, and slippery. As a result of elevated amounts of the hormone oestrogen, you could also notice that your body is producing more discharge than usual.

These are your most fertile days, and you can try to conceive in this window. Once ovulation is over, cervical mucus will dry up. In fact, it will return to a more sticky consistency.

In a 28-day cycle, the following windows represent the changes in mucus.

Days 1 to 5: Your menstrual period window

Days 6 to 9: You will notice little to no cervical mucus.

Days 10 to 12: In this stage, you will notice thick cervical mucus.

Days 13 to 15: Cervical mucus becomes thinner, stickier, and egg white-like in appearance.

Days 16 to 21: During this stage, the cervical mucus thickens.

Days 22 to 28: There will be little to no cervical mucus.

With a 28-day cycle, the average woman ovulates around day 14. This explains why, immediately before the egg is released, your cervical mucus is slick, flexible, and extremely fertile.

What does cervical mucus do?

Your reproductive system greatly benefits from cervical mucus. It thickens and gets sticky during the non-fertile phases of the menstrual cycle to guard against infection. It becomes more fluid, thin, slippery, flexible, and abundant just before ovulation, making it easier for sperm to swim and survive.

Depending on where you are in your cycle, cervical fluid, also known as cervical mucus, has two functions. The first is to facilitate sperm transit through the cervix in preparation for egg fertilisation during ovulation. Preventing sperm or other things from entering the cervix is the second task.

When does it occur?

You will notice that the egg-white cervical mucus typically comes a few days before ovulation. The mucus is thin during this time of the month, making it easier to conceive.

But the consistency of the cervical mucus thickens after ovulation. In fact, after your period, your cervical glands stop producing mucus until it’s time to ovulate again.

In what ways can cervical mucus aid in conception?

Before ovulation, your mucus is thick, white, and dry (when your ovary releases an egg). Your cervical mucus will become clear and slick right before ovulation. At ovulation, sperm may easily swim up to meet an egg thanks to its consistency. This type of discharge signals that it’s time for intercourse if you want to become pregnant.

This stage of mucus also has the ideal viscosity and pH for sperm. In fact, an egg white cervical mucus or discharge can continue for up to two days after ovulation (the period when your ovaries release an egg to be fertilised by sperm).

Some women use a chart of their cervical mucus to determine their cycle stage. When you are most likely to conceive or are fertile might be determined by your cervical mucus. When you are infertile and pregnancy is less possible, it can also show that. The cervical mucus approach of natural family planning is what is known as this process..

Ways to check for egg white discharge

How is egg white cervical mucus triggered?

The hormones that work to trigger your ovaries to release an egg during ovulation also kickstart other changes in your body. During this time you will notice more fertile vaginal discharge, changes in the cervix, and even fluctuations in your mood.

For instance, you may notice that just before your ovulation phase, your cervix has become softer and more open. You will also see your desire for sex shooting up when you’re most fertile. You should read these signs to infer that this is the right time to have sex to conceive.

In addition, the hormone estrogen is responsible for the egg-white discharge. So if your estrogen is low, you may not be able to get much fertile quality cervical mucus.

Studies have proved that tracking the cervical mucus changes can help you time your conception. In fact, it is even more helpful than tracking your basal body temperature.

That’s because, with basal body temperature, you can find out when you were most fertile after the time has actually passed. But when you track the cervical mucus, it is a more concrete signal of the ideal time for sex.

Method

To check for EWCM, you can either inspect the discharge left on your underwear or insert a clean finger into your vagina.

It is not advisable to check for it immediately after sex, because sexual arousal can change the consistency of your vaginal discharge.

Appearance

Egg-white cervical mucus (EWCM) likely stretches a few inches between your fingers. It may also appear to be somewhat clear and the consistency is mucus-like.

Pay attention to the appearance and texture of your cervical mucus. Is it waxy, creamy, liquid, or dry? It’s likely that you aren’t fertile yet if it’s dry or sticky. You are probably fertile if it’s wet, slick, or soaks your underpants.

Use

You can actually use the Billings Method to track your EWCM. This is a very specific method of cervical mucus tracking. Dr John and Evelyn Billings of Melbourne, Australia, developed the Billings ovulation method in the 1950s. It is a method used by some couples to prevent pregnancy. And there are some who use it to get pregnant.

Some women also track cervical mucus to detect early pregnancy, but the bottom line is that you can’t really use this method reliably.

While your vaginal discharge may change during pregnancy, these specific changes won’t be noticeable until much later.

White discharge during pregnancy

Cervical mucus changes could indicate early pregnancy. Your cervical mucus thickens or dries up following ovulation, and eventually, you start to get your period.

However, you might still produce some cervical mucus if you become pregnant during ovulation. Some women may interpret this as proof that they may have been pregnant.

Implantation haemorrhage happens in different situations. The cervical mucus after implantation has a brown or pink tint. Some people mistakenly believe they didn’t get pregnant because this occurs around the time of your menstruation.

It’s crucial to keep in mind that each person is unique and that not everyone experiences implantation bleeding or obvious changes in cervical mucus.

How do I begin monitoring cervical mucus to get pregnant?

The cervical mucus method of family planning is charting or monitoring your cervical mucus. One of the best skills you can have in your toolkit if you want to get pregnant is the ability to determine ovulation.

To record your cervical mucus, note the daily variations in its quantity, texture, and colour. Using a calendar and labelling days as pasty, creamy, wet, or dry may be beneficial.

You are most fertile right when your mucus starts to feel moist and slippery, like raw egg whites. If conception is your objective, you should have intercourse as soon as you notice this kind of mucus.

Meanwhile, you should refrain from sex or use another kind of birth control to avoid getting pregnant.

Consult your healthcare practitioner for advice if you need help identifying patterns or believe your cervical mucus never reaches a fertile stage.

What if you don’t spot egg white cervical mucus?

Although egg white cervical mucus is a signal of ovulation, if you don’t spot it, it doesn’t mean you are not ovulating or are not fertile. This can happen due to several reasons.

Lack of discharge

It is important to note that not every woman will have egg-white cervical mucus. But, this doesn’t mean that you have a fertility problem, but it could signal one. It is possible to get pregnant and never get the so-called ‘ideal’ egg white cervical mucus.

You may notice more watery cervical mucus that never quite becomes like raw egg white. If you are in a similar situation, then the best time to have sex to get pregnant would be the days you so spot this watery cervical mucus.

Use of medicines

Some medications can affect the quality of your cervical mucus. So even if you’re ovulating each month, producing too little mucus can make it difficult to conceive.

Here are some medicines that can decrease the amount of your EWCM.

Antihistamines Cold medications Sinus medications Sleep aids Antidepressants



You may also experience less cervical mucus owing to age or hormonal imbalances.

Accidental removal

Remember, vaginal douching can lead to less cervical mucus and decrease your chances of getting pregnant. Plus, vaginal cleansing products can actually wash away the good bacteria that keep yeast infections at bay. They can also cause irritation.

Other factors

The quantity and appearance of cervical mucus may vary depending on a number of circumstances. The following factors can influence the cervical mucus:

Breastfeeding Lubricants for sex Birth control using hormones Sexually transmitted diseases (STIs) Other vaginal infections, such as bacterial vaginosis or yeast infections Your cervix may need surgery Diet and stress



Problems in cervical mucus

It could be an indication of ovulatory troubles, an infection, or other problems if you inspect your cervical mucus and do not think you see the slick, fertile cervical mucus.

By completing a pelvic exam, talking to you about your medical history, and asking about any medications you are currently taking, your healthcare provider can identify cervical mucus issues. Your cervix will be examined for any infections, scars, or other issues that can affect vaginal discharge.

How to increase cervical mucus

Try increasing your water intake and eating more fruits and vegetables to help your body produce more cervical mucus naturally.

There are several supplements and drugs on the market that promise to increase cervical mucus. Consult your doctor before taking any supplements to increase cervical mucus production. They’ll want to talk about and rule out any concerns you’re having with conception.

What to do if you don’t have enough egg white discharge

Talk to your doctor and find out if any of your medicine may be affecting it.

Keep yourself hydrated. Cervical mucus is mostly water, so the more hydrated you are, the better your mucus quality. Dehydration can slow the production of cervical mucus.

You can also ask your doctor about water-based non-spermicidal lubricants.

Remember, vaginal discharge is a very natural and normal part of a healthy reproductive system. While you may feel compelled to wash it away, there’s no need to do this. After all, vaginal discharge has a purpose.

However, it is equally important to take note of any foul smell coming from your vaginal discharge. Make sure to talk to your doctor if you’re also experiencing itching or any irritation This could be a sign of infection, which might threaten your fertility.

Understand, that the quality and quantity of your cervical mucus is only one part of the bigger fertility picture. There can be other issues that may be affecting your fertility. Your gynaecologist will be the best person to guide you in this.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.