'Even if I earn less, I don't care': Carrot cake hawker at Bendemeer keeps prices as low as $2 for retired elderly

While most F&B establishments in Singapore are increasing prices to keep up with the times, two-year-old Simon Road Fried Carrot Cake and Satay at Bendemeer Market & Food Centre won't be doing so.

This is because the 52-year-old owner hopes to keep prices affordable for the elderly residents and low-income families in the area, reported Shin Min Daily News.

As he has been a resident of the neighbourhood since he was a child, the hawker told the Chinese daily that he feels for the elderly folk in the area.

"Many neighbours have become my friends after eating for a long time. I really can't bear to increase the price," he said.

He also added that many of his customers are retired and there is the concern that high prices will prevent them from being able to eat out.

"Even if I earn a little less, I don't care," he added.

Currently, the lowest priced item on the menu is the carrot cake, which costs a mere $2 for both black and white versions. The most expensive dish is the carrot cake with prawns, which will set one back by $5.

However, the owner confesses that the arrangement has been taking a toll on his profits, especially with inflation.

"I have two employees and the chef is someone I know. While I don't want to increase the prices, the cost has increased, so I made $300 less last month," he shared.

He also added that in the past, he could earn around $3,000 a month, but now, it's difficult to do so.

Despite the loss, his decision hasn't been swayed and the hawker hopes to operate the business for as long as he can.

He isn't the only hawker who has resisted price hikes. The owners of Yang Zhou Fried Hokkien Mee, which is slated to close on July 30, expressed that they can't bear to raise prices as it will affect their old and retired customers.

