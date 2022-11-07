'Every day I manifested, and it came to life': Titus Low and Cheryl Chin reveal baby's gender in intimate party

When it comes to knowing their baby gender, most parents are split into two camps.

There are those parents who like retaining a little mystery about their bundle of joy, and there are those who just can't wait to learn the secret of their baby's gender.

And Singapore influencer couple Titus Low and Cheryl Chin most definitely fall in the latter category.

Titus, 22, and Cheryl, 21, recently threw a charming gender reveal party, and shared all the juicy bits in a video uploaded to their YouTube channel last Friday (Nov 4).

The sponsored affair, which featured a blue and pink colour scheme, was attended by the couple's friends and took place at Titus' ice cream parlour Only Creamery.

Besides a photo booth and different themed food spreads, the party also saw the 50 invited guests leave with a goodie bag each which contained coffee, cosmetics and even a handwritten note by Cheryl!

In midst of all the party festivities, Titus and Cheryl took some time from their host duties to share their gender preferences.

Titus stated that he was holding out for a boy, while Cheryl, who is in her second trimester, made no secret that she was hoping for a girl.

Their guests also joined in the fun, appearing in front of the camera, and revealing their gender pick for the baby.

Most notably, YouTuber Tan Jianhao and his wife Debbie Soon stated that they felt a boy would fit in better with Titus and Cheryl's lifestyle since they are "so wild and [filled with] so much energy". However, Jianhao and Debbie added that they will love the baby regardless and are looking forward to play dates with their own daughter Starley.

YouTuber Tan Jianhao and his wife Debbie Soon felt that a boy suits Titus and Cheryl lifestyle better and is planning for combined playdates with their daughter Starley. Screengrab/YouTube/TitusCheryl

When it was time for the big baby gender reveal, Titus and Cheryl popped a balloon filled with ribbons of pink confetti – confirming that they are expecting a baby girl!

Cheryl was so ecstatic that she could barely contain her happiness – jumping and clapping her hands in delight to a room full of cheering friends.

https://www.tiktok.com/@cherb8ar/video/7162121131355409665?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7145017837760431618

While her hubby Titus still seemed in a daze, Cheryl was quick to chalk her baby's gender down to her daily manifestation exercises.

"The first day I checked my pregnancy test, I had a dream that it was a girl… So I just knew from that day it’s a girl, in my gut feeling [sic]. Every day [when] I wake up, I manifest [my baby's gender] by saying 'hi baby girl' and it came to life!"

The celebrations ended off with Titus and Cheryl cutting a cute two-tier pink cake which was supposed to reflect their baby's gender.

Signing off, the parents-to-be declared their excitement for their baby girl and ended off with an open call for name suggestions from their fans.

Titus, who was found guilty of publishing nude content and breaching a police order, is due to serve a three-week jail sentence. He had previously expressed his concern for his pregnant wife Cheryl and his unborn baby girl.

