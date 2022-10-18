Just follow law: Titus Low pledges to be 'good citizen' before heading to jail, explains why he defied police

We all learnt the valuable lesson of being a good citizen in school, but it was only in the school of life that Titus Low fully appreciated this crucial life lesson.

ICYMI, Titus Low is going to jail. But just not yet.

The OnlyFans creator, 22, is taking this grace period to "mentally prepare" himself for his three-week prison sentence. Titus was found guilty of publishing nude content and breaching a police order in court on Oct 12 and was slapped with a $3,000 fine and three weeks prison sentence.

Ahead of his time in the slammer, the OnlyCreamery boss dropped a YouTube Ask Me Anything (AMA) video yesterday (Oct 17) addressing his fans' burning questions.

At the same time, Titus also took the opportunity to clear the air and explain his actions.

You can’t touch this (OnlyFans account)

On the topic of breaching the police order, Titus began by providing a timeline of events. He said that he was visited at home by the police who were investigating his leaked OnlyFans content.

Despite being told explicitly not to access his OnlyFans account during investigations, he defied the standing instruction and uploaded new content.

Titus highlighted the importance of his OnlyFans income to his survival, saying "OnlyFans was like my rice bowl… telling me to stop it was going to affect my life".

Elaborating on, the father-to-be said that he "felt the obligation to create content" because his OnlyFans subscribers have already pre-paid for his content and that he didn't want to "ruin his reputation" and "be labelled a scammer".

Recognising the error of his ways, Titus acknowledged that he "made a lot of bad decisions" and this experience is "a part of growing up".

He also expressed his "wish to be a good citizen and obey the law" when probed by fans if he was considering making adult content upon his release.

(Everything I do) I do it for you

Armed with a different mindset now, Titus said he is trying to "make the best of his situation" as he improves and become a "better person".

He shared that one takeaway from his legal saga was that he learnt his actions "not only affects him, but also affects those around him".

Citing his loved ones as his motivation to keep going, Titus illustrated how big a role his wife Cheryl Chin, their unborn child and their four furkids play in his life – "I have beautiful things waiting for me in life, so I look on the bright side".

Shedding light on Cheryl's state of mind, Titus expressed genuine concern for his wife, sharing that "his biggest concern" was how a pregnant Cheryl is going to walk their two huge pet dogs on a daily basis.

That's all folks (for now)

Ending off with the promise of more videos to come, Titus dropped the news that he will be releasing a "quite emotional" message he pre-filmed previously. It was originally to serve as an in-prison update.

The Marra Toys boss also vowed to "stay mentally strong" while inside and even teased his fans with a promise to share his jail experience.

Titus has been spending time with his wife Cheryl before his sentence starts, spending time together at the spa and beach.

The couple have kissed and made up after a misunderstanding with influencer MsPuiyi. Titus was seen acting promiscuously with the Malaysian in a TikTok video collab which prompted an emotional response from wife Cheryl.

