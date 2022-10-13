'I'm not doing okay': Titus Low readies for jail, promises exclusive YouTube content after release

Go directly to jail. Do not pass go, do not collect $200.

It might not be a game of Monopoly, but the game of life is sending controversial Singapore influencer Titus Low behind bars.

Fresh off the conclusion of his court case, the YouTuber decided to take to TikTok for a personal update.

With all his legal woes done and dusted, Titus stated that he is “ready to start a new chapter in life”. The daddy-to-be signed off with a promise of exclusive YouTube content upon his release from jail.

The OnlyFans content creator was handed a $3,000 fine and three weeks’ jail for uploading obscene materials and breaching a police order respectively. Titus was handed the jail term specifically for accessing his OnlyFans account, while under investigation, despite explicitly told not to do so.

Responding to a TikTok comment which said “Bros [sic] going to jail”, the 22-year-old provided a summary of his case before sharing that he will be heading into the slammer in a few weeks.

https://www.tiktok.com/@tituslow/video/7153642632026098946?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7145017837760431618

Looking back on his year-long legal drama, Titus seemed to be in a reflective mood, saying that he “regrets things”.

Although things didn't end the way he hoped for, the Only Creamery boss was just “glad that it’s finally over” and that he could “have peace of mind”.

Titus also confessed that his legal troubles have been weighing on his mind: “For the past year, not going to lie, it’s been very tough on me.”

He added that he has been struggling with his mental health for some time, even if he puts on a brave face, and was, in his own words, “not doing okay”.

Titus was later seen indulging in a spot of R&R with wifey Cheryl Chin. In a video uploaded on Cheryl's TikTok account, the pair can be seen enjoying coffee and pastries from Fahrenheit Coffee before soaking in a relaxing couple bath at the Spa Club @ Beach Road.

https://www.tiktok.com/@cherb8ar/video/7153239691578510594?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7145017837760431618

The couple appear to have put their recent scandal with Malaysian influencer Ms Puiyi, over a steamy TikTok video, behind them.

ALSO READ: 'I don't need any more publicity stunts': MsPuiyi clarifies deleted steamy TikTok, shades Titus Low

timothywee@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.