Ex-Antoinette chef is back with a gorgeous cake for Mother's Day and a new noodle stall in Bukit Merah

Despite the closure of popular French pastry cafe Antoinette in June last year, founder Pang has been keeping himself occupied by dabbling in other food-related projects.

This includes Pang's Hakka Noodles — his noodle store at Xin Tekka Food Hall — and selling his locally-inspired Swiss rolls at Hainanese restaurant The Hainan Story.

But for those who have missed Pang's cakes, you're in luck. He announced on Instagram on April 30 that he would be collaborating with cafe Halcyon and Crane on a special cake for Mother's Day this year.

"It's been a year since I last made such [a] cake, inevitably it is quite emotional if you've been baking all your life and took such a long break from it," he wrote in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

The gorgeous cake ($58) will feature purple sweet potato mousse layered with sea salt gula melaka cremeux and purple sweet potato chiffon. It's also beautifully embellished with purple sweet potato macarons, meringue kisses and edible flowers.

Interested parties can order the cake via Halcyon and Crane's ordering platform. Do note that you'll have to make your orders by May 7.

As for Pang's noodle stall, Pang's Hakka Noodles, its outlet at Xin Tekka Food Hall is no more — the food court permanently shuttered on April 30.

But it isn't the end for Pang's Hakka Noodles. In a separate Instagram post, Pang shared that the stall will be relocating to City Sprouts — a social enterprise that aims to encourage urban farming - and will be open to the public in the second or third week of May.

Apart from noodles, the stall will also sell various Hakka dishes, including lei cha (thunder tea rice), in the day. By night, it will transform into a seafood shack called Guppies, serving up a selection of grilled fish and other seafood.

Additionally, he plans to open a second outlet at Bgain @ Lavender Food Court which is located in Arc380. This is slated to open in early June this year.

It seems like there are plenty of things in the pipeline for this talented chef and we are excited to see what he pulls out of his hat next!

