Facelifted Mercedes-Benz A-Class and B-Class now available in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Mercedes-Benz has facelifted its A-Class and B-Class range, and they are officially on sale in Singapore with a starting price of $234,888 with COE for the A-Class, and $236,888 with COE for the B-Class.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Most significantly, both line-ups now come with mild hybrid drivetrains, comprising of a 48V electrical system, providing a boost of 14hp thanks to the belt driven starter-generator (RSG). This allows for the ability to decouple the engine while cruising, for better fuel efficiency.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Externally, both line-ups have refreshed headlights with full LED-technology, a redesigned radiator grille, and a new rear diffuser.

Four rim designs are also available on both the A-Class and B-Class, with sizes up to 19 inches as optional.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

On the interior, drivers will find a new steering wheel design, coming in nappa leather as standard. On the 10.25 inch display, the latest version of Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX infotainment system will be found, along with newly designed display styles in Classic, Sporty, and even Discreet, if you so desire. A fingerprint sensor driver identification system that was first seen in the new C-Class is also available.

In the B-Class, features like a reverse camera and Parking Package featuring a 360-degree camera come as standard.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Engine line-ups however remain largely the same, with the base A 180 and B 180 models coming with a 1.3-litre turbocharged engine producing 130hp and 230Nm of torque.

The A-Class is also available with Mercedes-AMG, with the A 35 4Matic as a hatchback and saloon, and the A 45 S 4Matic+ variant in hatchback form. Power output in the A 35 4Matic is rated at 306hp, and 400Nm of torque.

The new A-Class and B-Class are available at Mercedes-Benz Singapore with prices starting from $234,888 and $236,888 respectively, with COE.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.