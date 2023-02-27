Fast and furious: Naomi Neo hits Sepang racing circuit in red McLaren

For any car enthusiast, a day spent at the racing circuit is always a cherished memory.

So we can imagine the delight on Naomi Neo's face after she managed to get behind the steering wheel of one of the supercars at a recent McLaren track day event at the Sepang racing circuit in Kuala Lumpur.

The 27-year-old influencer shared a TikTok clip of her experience last Saturday (Feb 25), attracting over one million views so far.

At the circuit, Naomi was treated to a line-up of drop dead gorgeous McLaren supercars including the likes of classic models like the 600LT as well as latest releases such as the Artura.

She even got inside the limited edition McLaren Senna, branded as the "the fastest track-focused road hypercar" which goes from 0 to 100km/h in a mere 2.8 seconds!

And even though it was raining, that didn't deter Naomi from slipping into the driver seat for a lap.

The mum-of-two put the pedal to the metal in a red McLaren supercar, clocking in a top speed of 247km/h despite the wet conditions.

Unfortunately though, it wasn't all smooth sailing for Naomi at the races.

She shared that she encountered a moment of misogyny at Sepang when one of the track day participants asked her, "Why aren't you seated in your man's car?"

And her winning comeback: "Why do I have to?"

Naomi have made no secret of her love for cars. The content creator previously brought her $600,000 dream car, a Lamborghini Huracan back in 2020 and also owns a Mercedes as well.

Netizens were also quick to back Naomi over the incident, with some commenting that she "slaying" it like a boss with her "female alpha's vibes". One commenter even cheekily wrote "My man sits in my car".

Others were suitably impressed by her performance on the race track, with some commending Naomi for her fast top speed. One even made a reference to the Fast and Furious franchise by calling her "fast & fabulous".

Previously, the influencer made the headlines earlier in the month over her two-year-old daughter birthday celebrations.

She disclosed that she spent up to $20,000 for Zyla Rey on a dinosaur-themed by party planner Abite Atelier which included an elaborate backdrop featuring 3D dinosaur figurines, a gazillion balloons and an adorable two-tiered cake.

Understandably, Naomi received much flak from envious netizens with one comment saying that it's "practically the cost of a small wedding".

