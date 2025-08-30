Fast food, screens, and no greens: Why teen health needs urgent attention

When a cheeseburger costs less than a box of strawberries, it's no surprise that teenagers are reaching more for fast food than fresh fruit. But a new study led by the University of South Australia warns that it's not just diet alone causing concern.

Teens are increasingly caught in a cycle of unhealthy lifestyle habits that could have long-term effects on their health.

A global wake-up call

The study, which analysed data from more than 293,000 adolescents aged 12 to 17 across 73 countries and five World Health Organisation regions, found alarming trends in teenage behaviour:

85 per cent did not get enough exercise

80 per cent did not eat enough fruits and vegetables

50 per cent regularly ate fast food

39 per cent consumed too many sugary drinks

32 per cent spent excessive time on screens

Taken together, more than 92.5 per cent of teenagers had two or more unhealthy behaviours, placing them at greater risk of developing chronic conditions such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and poor mental health in adulthood.

In fact, only a tiny fraction, less than 1 per cent, reported no unhealthy behaviours at all.

The clustering effect

Researchers described this as a "clustering of unhealthy habits", where teens are not just struggling with one risk factor, but often two, three, or more. According to the study:

7 per cent of teens reported one unhealthy behaviour

30 per cent had two

36.5 per cent had three

21.5 per cent had four

4.5 per cent had all five

Dr Ming Li, lead researcher from the University of South Australia, notes that teenage years are a critical window for growth and development, physically, mentally, and emotionally. The habits formed during this stage often set the tone for adult health outcomes.

"With junk food so readily available and physical activity often replaced by screen time, more teens are picking up multiple unhealthy habits that could lead to serious health issues down the track," Dr Li said.

Wealthier nations, higher risks

Interestingly, the research found that teenagers in higher-income countries such as Australia, the United States, and Singapore reported more unhealthy behaviours compared to those in lower-income regions.

In wealthier nations, 13 per cent of teens admitted to having all five unhealthy habits. The reasons, researchers suggest, are tied to modern urban living:

Junk food is cheaper and more accessible than fresh produce

Cities limit access to safe, green recreational spaces

Sedentary school environments discourage movement

Screens increasingly dominate daily life

In Singapore, the Ministry of Health has already highlighted the challenge of rising obesity among youth, with about one in three teenagers considered overweight or at risk. Combined with the country's eating-out culture and high screen usage, the local picture mirrors the global concern.

What helps teens stay healthy

Despite the troubling statistics, the study also identified protective factors that reduce risks:

Teens from supportive families were 16 per cent less likely to report four or more unhealthy habits

Supportive peer groups lowered the risk by 4 per cent

Food-secure households reduced the risk by 9 per cent

These findings point to the important role of home environments and communities in shaping teen behaviour.

What parents can do

Parents play a powerful role in reversing these trends. Practical steps include:

Encouraging outdoor play and regular physical activity

Modeling healthy eating habits at home

Limiting sugary drinks and fast food consumption

Setting boundaries for screen time

Providing a supportive and consistent environment

Dr Li emphasizes that while individual responsibility is important, systemic solutions are also needed. These include school-based physical activity programs, affordable healthy food options, and urban planning that prioritizes green spaces.

"Ultimately, good health needs to be an easier, more accessible choice. Not one that requires privilege, planning, and willpower," Dr Li said.

The bottom line

The teenage years are a pivotal period that shapes long-term health. With fast food, excessive screens, and a lack of greens becoming the norm, urgent action is needed from families, schools, and policymakers alike.

Small changes at home combined with supportive environments, can help teens break free from unhealthy cycles and build habits that last a lifetime.

