Father of the year: Vietnamese man surprises son with a fully functional wooden Lamborghini

Parents can go to any extent to pamper their kids with fancy and expensive toys. But sometimes things made from simple raw materials can also turn out to be as exquisite as the expensive ones.

This is exactly what Truong Van Dao did when he surprised his son by designing a fully functional wooden electric Lamborghini Sian Roadster.

The sleek design and the fineness of the wooden Lamborghini is exactly as the original model you may have seen on the roads, roaring past you.

Dad shows us how to make simple toys look luxurious

In the 15-minute video, Truong – who is also a woodworker by profession – captures the effort, time, and his passion that went into creating this masterpiece.

He explains that it took him 65 days to build what he calls the first open-top Lamborghini sports car powered by a super capacitor.

In the video he also explains that this car was made from discarded trees and runs on a small electric motor. It can even reach speeds of up to 25 km/h.

Towards the end of the video, Truong is seen driving the miniature car on the roads of Vietnam as people around him stop to admire.

Interestingly, this Lamborghini Sian Roadster is just one of Truong’s latest creations. He has already made miniature versions of Bugatti and BMW cars in the past and they have been just as realistic as this one.

Recently, a user posted a shorter version of this video on Reddit and it has since gone viral.

So much so that it left netizens in complete awe of Truong’s work. Many lauded him for his craftsmanship and some even pointed that his son can one day grow up and say that a Lamborghini was his first car!

If you are a parent, you know that children love gifts (just as much as us adults!). But buying a new toy each time can be quite expensive. So here are some ideas to make simple toys at home.

How to make simple toys: 5 super easy ideas you must try

1. Toy boats with wine corks

PHOTO: Inner child Fun

Things you need: One toothpick, rubber band, cotton string, three wine corks and a thin cardboard.

How to make a boat with corks:

Get a rubber band and wrap the three wine corks together

Insert a toothpick into the middle of the cork to form the mast.

Now, add a sail by threading it through the toothpick

2. Colourful train with toilet roll

Things you need: Yarn, toilet paper roll tubes, 20 lids (from milk containers or drink bottles), paints, foam brushes, hot glue gun and a hole puncher.

How to make a train with toilet roll:

You need to paint your cardboard tubes of various colours and sizes.

Then cut C-shapes out of one of the tubes to create both the top of the engine and caboose. Colour them accordingly.

Next, cut a C-shape out of the skinny cardboard tube and paint it the same colour as the engine.

When they are dry, then hot glue the tops of the engine and caboose.

As the wheels of the train, hot glue the four plastic lids on each cardboard tube.

For the attachment points of the yarn, punch small holes into the four corners of each tube.

Then weave the thread through one tube and then to the other, to attach the two tubes together. Tie the knot.

Keep repeating the process until all the cars of the train are connected to each other.

3. Monster friends with gloves

Things you need: Gloves, sewing machine, needle, batting, thread and buttons.

How to make monster friends with gloves:

Turn the glove inside out and then sew a U-shape from the top of the thumb hole to the other side of the glove. Make sure to leave a one-inch hole at the top. Now turn the glove right side out Tuck the cuff inside. Next, stuff it with batting and see that it gets to the end of each of the four fingers. Then, hand stitch the one-inch hole shut. For embellishments, you can create facial features from buttons. However, keep in mind that buttons or any small objects can also turn into a choking hazard for your younger kids.

4. Tube blocks with cardboard tube

PHOTO: Screengrab

Things you need: Clear tape, duct tape, scissors, washi tape and a cardboard tube.

How to make tube blocks with cardboard:

Flatten the cardboard tube then fold in half and crease along the edge.

Repeat the same thing with another tube

Then, turn one tube 90 degrees and align with the edge of the second tube. You need to trace the line along the rotated rube. Trace a line along the tube.

Repeat marks with the first tube then make marks on the second tube.

In order to make a cube, you will have to open up the section of the tube to form a square.

Decorate with duct tape and washi tape on the box according to the colour of your choice.

You can also check the video below to see how it looks.

5. Marble maze with box

PHOTO: babbledabbledo

Things you need: Box Lid, play dough, paper straw, and a glue gun.

How to make marble maze with box:

In order to make play dough snakes, you need to take a small chunk of play dough and then roll it into a snake shape. Repeat it with a handful of other play dough snakes.

Then place one snake into a corner area of the box lid and start decorating the maze.

Add more sections to the maze. You can add balls of dough to make bumpers or even cut straws and paste them.

Now comes the testing phase, where you need to make adjustments if needed. For instance, if your marble cannot fit through space or the play dough walls, then it’s time for you to improve your maze.

So next time you are wondering how to make simple toys, try some of these ideas!

