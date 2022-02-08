February birthstone: Amethyst jewellery pieces to get for your birth month

Looking to invest in a piece this February for your birth month? Well, you’ve come to the right page. While the month of February may be a cold, dark and short month for many, the amethyst definitely adds a beautiful contrast to this time of year.

Boasting a beautiful blend of violet and red tones, the name of the purple quartz was first derived from the Ancient Greek word, amethustos, which means ‘not drunk’, and it was first thought that the birthstone guards individuals against intoxication.

On top of that, the amethyst has also been said to strengthen relationships and give its wearer courage. In fact, did you know that there was a time in history when only royalty could wear the gem?

Now with that being said, if you’re looking for a new piece of jewellery to splurge for yourself or you’re looking for a gift for your loved ones, then we’ve got you covered. Here are some of our best picks that feature this month’s birthstone.

Amethyst And Diamond Brillante Valentina Ring, $4804.33, Paolo Costagli

PHOTO: JeweLuxe

Buy it here

Exquises Ring, $27587.57, Chaumet

PHOTO: Chaumet

Buy it here

Hexagon Pendant, Tiffany & Co.

PHOTO: Tiffany & Co.

Buy it here

Elsa Peretti Color by the Yard Amethyst Bracelet, Tiffany & Co.

PHOTO: Tiffany & Co.

Buy it here

ALSO READ: Where to buy bespoke gemstone jewellery in Singapore

Colourella Amethyst Round Earrings, $1,418, Goldheart

PHOTO: Goldheart

Buy it here

Colourella Amethyst Burst Necklace, $1,348, Goldheart

PHOTO: Goldheart

Buy it here

Love Ring, $4,300, Cartier

PHOTO: Cartier

Buy it here

Rose Dior Pre Catelan Necklace, $10,600, Dior

PHOTO: Dior

Buy it here

ALSO READ: January birthstone: Garnet jewellery pieces to get for your birth month

This article was first published in Her World Online.