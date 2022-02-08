February birthstone: Amethyst jewellery pieces to get for your birth month

Looking to invest in a piece this February for your birth month? Well, you’ve come to the right page. While the month of February may be a cold, dark and short month for many, the amethyst definitely adds a beautiful contrast to this time of year.
Boasting a beautiful blend of violet and red tones, the name of the purple quartz was first derived from the Ancient Greek word, amethustos, which means ‘not drunk’, and it was first thought that the birthstone guards individuals against intoxication.
On top of that, the amethyst has also been said to strengthen relationships and give its wearer courage. In fact, did you know that there was a time in history when only royalty could wear the gem?
Now with that being said, if you’re looking for a new piece of jewellery to splurge for yourself or you’re looking for a gift for your loved ones, then we’ve got you covered. Here are some of our best picks that feature this month’s birthstone.
Amethyst And Diamond Brillante Valentina Ring, $4804.33, Paolo Costagli
Buy it here
Exquises Ring, $27587.57, Chaumet
Buy it here
Hexagon Pendant, Tiffany & Co.
Buy it here
Elsa Peretti Color by the Yard Amethyst Bracelet, Tiffany & Co.
Buy it here
Colourella Amethyst Round Earrings, $1,418, Goldheart
Buy it here
Colourella Amethyst Burst Necklace, $1,348, Goldheart
Buy it here
Love Ring, $4,300, Cartier
Buy it here
Rose Dior Pre Catelan Necklace, $10,600, Dior
Buy it here
This article was first published in Her World Online.