In recent years, it seems that more people are looking for alternative accessories. Instead of just diamond pieces, shoppers are turning to jewellery designs that feature gemstones. Which explains why we’ve seen more bespoke gemstone jewellers popping up on our sunny island.

“Gemstones have always had a place in history and it was the ultimate luxury product before there were watches or luxury bags,” shares Johnny Lam, general manager of ByCanary.

It’s not just Singapore that has felt the gemstone craze. This trend has caught the attention of big international brands, and they’re equally fascinated. Maddy Barber, founder of Madly Gems tells us: “You also see more and more coloured gemstones being featured in high jewellery collections of luxury design houses.”

“Singaporeans are growing aware of a coloured gem’s value and beauty,” she adds. “Moreover, clients want more ways to express their personality and individuality!”

Where to buy bespoke gemstone jewellery in Singapore

Since gemstones come in a myriad of colour choices, they can serve as a way of showcasing one’s unique style — in real life and online. Benny Lum, founder of Benny’s Gems tells us, “nowadays customers are keener to get something that’s unique and special. Colourful gems also appear nicer on social platforms such as Instagram. People like to share their pretty photos!”

Singapore-based designer Emily Tan from Calla Lily Fine Jewellers agrees. “With the rise of social media, there’s a wealth of information at your fingertips,” she says. “And with that, more inquisitive mindsets seeking to make more unique and individualistic statements with jewellery.”

“Coloured gemstones of a particular size and quality are rare, and one may not find another gem of the exact same colour, shape and cut, so it becomes a very personal selection that can stand out from the crowd, having a very special affiliation to the wearer.

At the same time, these stones are more affordably priced than traditional diamond designs, making gemstone jewellery even more irresistible for shoppers today. “Gemstones such as spinel, tourmalines, garnets and more have a wider variety of colours to choose from, and they have better price points,” says Johnny.

Still, the more exquisite — and more expensive — gemstones remain a popular choice for some customers out there. Clarence Yee, co-founder of Gioia Fine Jewellery shares: “We have enquiries from clients who are looking to collect fine-quality rare gems such as unheated pigeon blood rubies, none oil vivid green emerald, royal blue sapphire, etc. Birthstone jewellery has also become popular, creating a sentimental piece of jewellery with family birthstone.”

Below, a list of jewellers in Singapore to get your bespoke gemstone jewellery.

#1: Madly Gems

On bespoke gemstone jewellery trends

Maddy: “Increasingly, clients are becoming more adventurous and bold in their design choices; wanting pieces that really speak of who they are.

In the past, clients would favour simpler halos, and more ‘classic’ designs, but now, clients are looking for contrasting colours, asymmetry and even themed pieces, and Madly Gems is well placed for this because of our highly creative team of experienced designers.”

On what to look out for when shopping for gemstone jewellery

Maddy: “Colour! The first and most important thing for a gemstone is definitely colour. Depending on the gemstone, most other things like cut or eye-visible inclusions are secondary. It’s really a shame when clients miss out on fine coloured gemstones when they apply diamond’s 4Cs to coloured gems.

The slightest variation in tone, shade and hue can affect prices greatly so it’s important that your jeweller has a wide variety for you to compare and choose from, and you can see how the various gems can command different prices.”

On what makes Madly Gems special

Maddy: “There are many bespoke jewellers in Singapore, but only we have a full team of eight award-winning jewellery designers, each with their own styles and specialities to cater to every kind of client.

We have the widest range of fine quality coloured gemstones at every price point from $3,500 to $250,000.”

On Madly Gems’ best-selling styles

Maddy: “Everything we create is one of a kind but we do have some crowd favourites that we popularised back in 2017, like the Madly halo (a mixed halo of round and baguette diamonds) and our asymmetrical Floral Spray which till today, are still frequently requested.

Nowadays, our step-like layering of rose and white gold is also a signature style, and we’re known for setting the trend for asymmetry in fine jewellery in Singapore.”

#2: ByCanary

On bespoke gemstone jewellery trends

Johnny: “Yellow gold is making a comeback, especially vintage designs from the ’80s. We also noticed that layering and stacking of rings, bracelets and necklaces have become really popular.”

On what to look out for when shopping for gemstone jewellery

Johnny: “When shopping for gemstones, the most important aspect of the stone itself is the colour. The richer and more saturated the colour, the pricier it will be.

Certificates are also important. For less expensive stones, local certificates should suffice. However, for really important gemstones such as Pigeon blood Burmese rubies, you should at least take reference from two different gemology labs to see if they have the same conclusions about the stone, as there is a huge premium placed on the location and the quality of these stones. For these, we would recommend using labs such as SSEF, GRS and Gublein.”

On what makes ByCanary special

Johnny: “We have a very vast collection of gemstones. Ranging from semi-precious stones such as spinel, garnets, tourmalines, etc to really spectacular collection pieces such as Kashmir sapphires, Burmese rubies and Colombian emeralds. Due to our close relationships with miners and cutters all over the world, we have access to the most exclusive and collectable gemstones.”

#3: Benny's Gems

On bespoke gemstone jewellery trends

Benny: “Customers are looking for unique designs and also looking out for gemstones that are worthy of investment, something that they can keep for their children.”

On what to look out for when shopping for gemstone jewellery

Benny: “Customers should know their own preferences. For instance, what colour they like.

Heat treatment is generally accepted, while some treatment such as glass filled would make the gemstone much less valuable.”

On what makes Benny’s Gems special

Benny: “We have more than 40 years of industry experience and we have an in-house gemologist, designers and a master craftsman who can help customers achieve their dream jewellery pieces.

We have one of the largest collection of gemstones in store with more than 500 loose pieces of gemstones. We also have a large network of cutters that we have worked with over the years so that we can help our clients to source their ideal gems.”

On Benny’s Gems’ best-selling styles

Benny: “We don’t have specific styles because each piece is unique. But I must say the most popular request is the halo design.”

#4: Calla Lily Fine Jewellers

On bespoke gemstone jewellery trends

Emily: “Our clients have mostly been working from home with limited social gatherings and travel over the last two years, and we’ve seen a desire to create jewellery reminiscent of moments and places that have brought beauty and joy in their lives.

For example, for our client, we created an uplifting bespoke piece inspired by the constellations and beauty of the stars depicted with moonstones and diamonds, reflecting onto aquamarine seas, surrounded by sapphire coastal flowers and turquoise pebbles.

It’s meant to depict how the patterns of the stars, their reflections, and organic life all have similar patterns. A dream of unity in our beautiful solar system and on earth. A piece that reflects joyful peace, calm and beauty.”

On what to look out for when shopping for gemstone jewellery

Emily: “Firstly, it would be to always approach a reputable jeweller, and be careful if buying online from unknown sources.

If you’re looking for natural gemstones, beware of simulants and synthetics.

Realise that jewellery can range from costume jewellery, to fine jewellery, and high jewellery, and these would entail very different quality and rarity of gemstones, so keep your expectations realistic.

On what makes Calla Lily special

Emily: “In terms of design, it’s understanding our client’s style and creating truly one-of-a-kind pieces based on the individual, which is very important to us. Our clients value our ability to suggest designs like a jewellery stylist, and curate and advise them on gemstone selection. We focus on giving advice and educating, always co-creating with them.

We build long-term relationships with our clients, where we grow together starting from their first pieces, that may be more classic, towards very unique and elaborate statement pieces that are a reflection of their personalities. It’s a relationship based on trust, that we can take care of their jewellery needs.

With our jewellery, we differentiate ourselves by having a fun and uninhibited take on luxury, and we don’t shy away from being whimsical. We create statement pieces that can be worn every day, rather than only at cocktail parties.”

On Calla Lily’s best-selling styles

Emily: “Floral styles are always popular as they depict nature and femininity, but we also create a lot of geometric-shaped pieces that are bold and edgy — it really depends on the wearer’s personality.

Clients love our modular pieces, as earring studs for the day can be dressed up with jackets and dangles for the evening; rings and pendants can also be worn as brooches, which makes jewellery fun and adaptable for every occasion.”

#5: Gioia Fine Jewellery

On what to look out for when shopping for gemstone jewellery

Clarence: “In the world of coloured gems, there are so many varieties available. It can be massive carat weight or flawless clarity. However, it will not be as rare as the mentioned finest quality of gems.

There are also pretty common market terms such as salt and pepper, which are mainly due to poor clarity with too much inclusion. It is always advisable to purchase the gem with a trusted renowned certification.”

On what makes Gioia special

Clarence: “At Gioia, we walk through with each client, from the selection of gem, design discussion with continuous update on the crafting of jewellery to the final piece. The customised process starts from the moment the client steps into our boutique.

We take pride in each coloured gem that we acquire, ascertaining that it is of the finest quality instead of the mass market. Each piece of custom-made jewellery from Gioia is a masterpiece — it is an assurance of exquisite craftsmanship and commitment from us.”

#6: Vihari Jewels

On why more people are becoming interested in gemstone jewellery

Vihari Sheth-Poddar, founder of Vihari Jewels: “It’s great to diversify your investment portfolio into a new category, and gemstones are fast becoming great additions to it. Rubies, emeralds and diamonds are all loved by collectors, based on their solid returns.

Rubies, in particular, are becoming rarer, and unheated ones from Myanmar are fetching extremely high prices at auctions.”

On what shoppers are looking for when buying bespoke gemstone jewellery

Vihari: “They want to buy valuable, timeless and heirloom pieces, and can afford to wait till the right gemstones come along, at times. They look for rare, irreplaceable and depleting gemstones.

These pieces do not come cheap, but certainly hold their value well. Customers who opt for bespoke pieces want one-of-a-kind designs that cannot be replicated. Each bespoke gemstone is a work of art. It takes time to cut and polish a beautiful gem, and it cannot be rushed. Attention to detail is extremely important, and makes all the difference between mediocre and magnificent.”

On what to look out for when shopping for gemstone jewellery

Vihari: “I always tell my customers to follow these three rules when it comes to shopping for gemstones:

1. Quality of the gemstone

2. Origins of the gemstone

3. Ethical sourcing and sustainability which is a very big part of the Vihari Jewels business model.”

On what makes Vihari Jewels special

Vihari: “We offer a wide range of gemstones which are investment-quality and grade as certified by world-renowned international gem laboratories.

The brand has been around for 15 years and we’re known in the jewellery industry for having some of the rarest pieces of gemstones sourced from all around the world. We are involved in every stage of the design and production, and our quality is highly assured.”

On Vihari Jewels’ best-selling collections

Vihari: “The Vivid Bee – a delightful collection of quirky rings, earrings and bangles anchored by the humble bee motif rendered in vivid yellow, white and black diamonds; some even come with green tsavorites depicting leaves.

Set with Burmese rubies, the Ladybug lineup is a fun collection featuring ladybirds with transformable wings that can be opened and closed.”

