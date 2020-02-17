Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet

The aeroplane is a hotbed for viruses as thousands of passengers are being ferried to and from different cities. What with the COVID-19 outbreak, it's high time we learn how to be responsible for keeping good personal hygiene to keep ourselves and others safe.

Recently, a Singapore doctor shared how to prevent transmission of viruses if you need to travel during this critical period — you should wear a mask and wipe down the table and armrest with alcohol wipes, then throw it away in a bag to prevent germs from spreading.

Besides the tray table, which I try not to touch unless I'm on a long-haul flight and have to eat, I'll avoid going to the toilet too, even if it means holding it in over a five-hour-long plane ride. But sometimes if you have to go, you have to go.

What may greet you, however, is a toilet with the countertop wet and paper towels overflowing from the bins. What's worse are the urine stains on the floor, making the toilet extremely off-putting.

An AirAsia flight attendant, Amir, who goes by the Instagram handle of @amirchewill, took to Instagram Stories to educate people on aeroplane toilet etiquette and how to use it the proper way, along with some handy tips.

He started out by introducing the basic facilities in the lavatory, including the paper towel tray where passengers can use to wipe their hands dry. He also highlighted the call button in case of an emergency and the rubbish bin.

PHOTO: Instagram/Amirchewill

TIP 1: USE PAPER TOWELS TO WIPE DOWN THE RUBBISH BIN FLAP

In his next Instagram Story, the rubbish bin is seen cluttered with paper towels on the bin flap. Shame on you if you've done that before, because like what Amir pointed out, passengers after you will follow suit and used paper towels will start to pile up on the countertop.

PHOTO: Instagram/Amirchewill

He shared a handy tip on how to dispose your rubbish without touching the flap — using a few pieces of paper towel, wipe down the bin flap before pushing everything down into the rubbish bin. Bring along a hand sanitiser for added hygiene after using the lavatory.

PHOTO: Instagram/Amirchewill

TIP 2: USE PAPER TOWELS TO PRESS THE FLUSH BUTTON

As for the toilet bowl, Amir suggested using it for both "small or big" businesses and for vomiting as well, and not in the sink or on the floor. Geez, people! The sink is for washing your hands.

PHOTO: Instagram/Amirchewill

Another tip if you don't want to dirty your hands when flushing is to use the toilet paper to cover your fingers to push the flush button and not wait for the next passenger to do it for you.

PHOTO: Instagram/Amirchewill

Parents, if you haven't already known, the aeroplane toilet comes with a changing table just above the toilet bowl. Amir spoke against using the tray tables as those are for eating — here's another reason to convince you to wipe down your tray table, you don't want to eat on tables with traces of babies' pee and poop.

PHOTO: Instagram/Amirchewill

To prevent stinking up the toilet with the soiled diapers, parents can also ask flight attendants for a plastic bag to wrap it up before disposing of it in the rubbish bin.

TIP 3: ASK FOR A CUP OF WATER TO WASH YOUR BUM & REQUEST AIRCREW TO SPRAY AIR FRESHENER

Amir ended his Instagram Stories with yet another interesting tip, which I've never thought of before. If you require a bidet, just request for a cup of water from the flight attendant. Or what I'll usually do is wet the toilet paper since the sink is within arm's length.

PHOTO: Instagram/Amirchewill

And if the toilet is too smelly, don't be afraid to ask the flight attendants to refresh the toilet with a quick spritz of air freshener. Or if you can wait it out, Amir suggested: "It’s better to get it done at an airport toilet".

