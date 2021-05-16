Feel comfy and productive at home with these minimalist 'infit' picks

If you’re looking for a comfortable outfit to lounge around the house or even sleep in, it’s time to put aside the uninspiring sweatpants and tattered t-shirts. Donned by celebrities like Kylie Jenner, the “infit” is fashionable and snug homewear you can wear at any time of the day for maximum cosiness.

An “infit” is exactly what it sounds like: a ‘fit meant to be worn indoors, i.e. your home. But it’s not quite the same as slinky (and pricey) loungewear which might make you feel more relaxed than productive.

The infit, like the outfit, is orchestrated, meaningful, and shares the same purpose of making you feel confident and productive, only now it is solely intended for the confines of your own home.

Treating the work-from-home situation like an occasion, as you would a boardroom meeting or cocktail party, might just be the refreshing change you need to tide you through the WFH period.

Here are 13 ultra-comfy pieces and coordinated sets to inspire or create your next infit.

1. Ribbed shorts, $19.95, Rib-knit cropped top, $19.95, H&M

PHOTO: H&M

Whether you’re looking for a comfy set to snooze in or one that feels luxurious while you’re working, fashion meets function with this versatile co-ord set.

Available at H&M

2. Paradiso floral cami set, $120, Bells & Birds

PHOTO: Bells & Birds

Still spending your days doing video calls with your coworkers? You’re probably wearing a fun “business on the top, party on the bottom” combo outfit to maintain comfort while also looking put together enough for your work meetings.

And if you’re looking for a failproof set, we’d reckon that this set is one that’s right up your alley.

Available at Bells & Birds

3. Lily silk pyjama set navy, $129, Susy + Bae

PHOTO: Suzy + Bae

Known for its lingerie pieces, Susy + Bae also offers luxurious loungewear sets for you to slip in and out of at home.

What we love most about this particular one would most notably be the hint of lace that’s been incorporated into the details of the pyjamas that instantly spices up your look.

Available at Susy + Bae

4. Darah camisole top, $26.90, Avyanna wide leg pants, $36.90, Love, Bonito

PHOTO: Love, Bonito

Let’s be real: You can never go wrong with a co-ord piece. Take, for instance this nude ensemble from Love, Bonito that boasts a flowy silhouette that’s simply stylish, airy and comfortable enough for you to lounge in while you’re working from home.

Available at Love, Bonito

5. Ribbed jersey travel set, $556, Skin

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

This ribbed jersey set includes a robe, chemise, tank and pyjama pants – a starter pack to conquer the “infit” lifestyle.

Available at Net-A-Porter

6. Knit cardigan, $89.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Reminiscent of Khaite’s viral knit bralette-cardigan combo, this cosy sweater from Zara comes at a fraction of the price and is great for rainy days.

Available at Zara

7. Sabrina crew neck T-shirt, $60, Trisha hot pants, $65, Sans Faff

PHOTO: Sans Faff

New sustainable label Sans Faff prides itself on its signature bamboo fabric which is ultra-soft on the skin. How chic is this all-white look?

Available at Sans Faff

8. Thousand-In-One-Ways wool-cotton sweater, $680, Rosie Assoulin

PHOTO: Moda Operandi

Eponymous to its name, this humble vanilla sweater can be in so many ways. Think — traditionally, off the shoulder, or knotted around the neck or hem!

Available at Mode Operandi

9. Purpose eyelet top, $44, Purpose eyelet pants, $59, Pomelo

PHOTO: Pomelo

Part of Pomelo’s eco-friendly collection, this 100% cotton eyelet set is easy and breezy.

Available at Pomelo

10. Pointelle lounge set, $29,90, Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

We’re thinking: Low-bun, combed brows, and your favourite MLBB lipstick.

Available at Uniqlo

11. Organic linen top, $49, french linen wide tuck pants, $69, Muji

PHOTO: Muji

We couldn’t have left out everyone’s favourite minimalist Japanese label.

Available at Muji

12. Rumpledpique pajama top, $400, pyjama pants $400, Proenza Schouler White Label

PHOTO: Moda Operandi

The tailored cut, contrast piping, and breathable pique means you can easily take this ‘fit back to the office – as a set or separates.

Available at Moda Operandi

13. Inga drape front top by Nilo Nilo, $149, Perk by Kate

PHOTO: Perk by Kate

This 90’s style cowl neckline strappy top is giving us the urge to sneak in an episode of Friends during lunch hour.

Available at Perk by Kate

This article was first published in Her World Online.