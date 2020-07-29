Feeling Fab: Air fryer recipes with an Asian twist

Feeling Fab is a series where we follow model and content creator Rachell Ng as she embarks on a journey towards a better her. She doesn't claim to be an expert, but the fitness and beauty junkie is up for anything that will make her look good and feel great!

Previously, Rachell and her mum shared how fuss-free it can be to whip up something for your family when you follow easy air fryer recipes. In this episode, Rachell is back to share more simple but delicious air fryer recipes, with an Asian twist.

Here's what's on the menu:

Sweet and sour pork ribs

Cai por air fried fish

Air fried cauliflower and broccoli

Watch the video and try your hand at these simple air fryer Asian recipes!

ALSO READ: Feeling Fab: I put $2 Daiso makeup products to the test to see if it works

editor@asiaone.com