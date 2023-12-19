Fendi enters the Year of the Dragon with a Pokemon-themed collection

Are you ready to ring in the Year of the Dragon?

Well, Fendi sure is by blending luxury fashion and Pokemon fandom with its upcoming collection.

As part of the Friends of Fendi series, where renowned designers will release a capsule collection under the fashion label, Fendi is collaborating with Fragment Design to present a special Pokemon-themed collection.

Sticking to the dragon theme, the new collection spotlights the iconic dragon-type Pokemon, Dragonite, along with its predecessor forms: Dratini and Dragonair.

In this exclusive collection, the classic handbag showcases Dragonite soaring against the backdrop of the iconic FF jacquard logo.

The fringed handbag captures the entire Dragonite evolution, including Dragonair and Dratini, with a Pokemon wing motif on the snap closure.

The tassels also sport the colours of the three dragon Pokemon.

A notable piece is the Dratini-themed handbag, boasting its signature blue and white hues with three-pronged fins on each side.

Beyond bags, the collection extends to key charms, wallets, and apparel for the anime franchise enthusiasts.

For avid collectors, a meticulously crafted Dragonite figure, requiring "over 30 hours of handcrafting" with Fendi's premium leather, is a standout item.

The collaboration also ventures into the digital realm, as Pokemon Go users can customise their avatars with exclusive brand partnership collectibles.

As of now, prices remain undisclosed, and the collection is slated to be available online and at selected Fendi stores starting Jan 4, 2024.

Another noteworthy collab

Just recently, another well-loved animated cartoon series made headlines for its rather fashionable collaboration.

On Dec 15, Nike released The Powerpuff Girls sneakers.

The Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration features three kicks, each representing Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles in their iconic colours of orange, green and blue.

The adult sizes retail for $219 and if you want to match with your little one, kids' and toddler versions are available for $125 and $109 respectively.

