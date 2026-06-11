World Cup 2026: A Singaporean's guide to watching (even if you're not a diehard fan)

World Cup fever is almost upon us.

Starting June 11, the Beautiful Game will be displayed in all its glory as nations battle for immortality and the chance to be crowned world champions.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a football fanatic like me or a casual fan who re-connects with the sport every four years, this is going to take over your social media feeds for the next month, so you might as well strap in.

As someone who regularly attends Singapore Premier League games at Jalan Besar Stadium and has supported Liverpool since the late 90s, my excitement is through the roof.

International football tournaments feel like the culmination of a hero’s journey for my favourite players.

There is no greater honour for a player than to represent their country.

So when the 2026 edition of the Fifa World Cup rolls around, it’s not just another sporting event.

It’s that familiar feeling again — alarms set at 3am, McDonalds delivery in hand, WhatsApp chats blowing up, and the quiet understanding that for one month, sleep schedules don’t matter.

What can you expect from this year’s competition? Here’s everything you need to know as a Singapore fan/non-fan.

What’s new for the World Cup 2026?

For starters, this is the biggest World Cup ever.

We’re talking 48 teams, up from the usual 32. That means a staggering of 104 matches taking place from June 11 to July 19.

Expect titanic clashes, more underdog stories, and even more chances for drama.

It’s also the first time the tournament is hosted across three countries — the US, Canada and Mexico.

Logistically wild, but also kind of exciting. Different cities, different atmospheres, and a very “festival across a continent” vibe.

Then there’s the slightly quirky stuff.

Stadium naming rules are stricter as Fifa adopts a “clean stadium” policy in their competitions.

Under this rule, no venue can display commercial brands that are not official Fifa sponsors.

Case in point — games being played at MetLife Stadium will be referred to as New York New Jersey Stadium for the duration of the tournament.

Honestly, it feels like a subtle nod back to football’s roots, even as the tournament gets bigger and more commercial.

But good luck to those trying to find direction on Google Maps!

Where Singaporeans can catch World Cup matches and time difference considerations

Due to the event being hosted in North America, group stage games will kick-off mostly between 6-11am, while knockout rounds, including the finals, will take place in the middle of the night at 3am.

Don’t be surprised to hear random outbursts of celebrations on your morning commutes or at your favourite breakfast joints.

Pro tip: If you are looking to truly soak in the World Cup vibes and watch the games with a group, Singapore is going all out this year to value-add the viewing experience.

Community screenings are back in full force.

There’ll be live matches shown across more than 50 Community Clubs and integrated hubs, including Our Tampines Hub, One Punggol and various neighbourhood CCs.

No tickets, no booking stress. Just show up, find a seat (or stand), and soak in the atmosphere.

If you’ve never watched football at a CC before, try it at least once.

It’s chaotic in the best way — strangers high-fiving, uncles shouting tactical advice, kids running around in jerseys two sizes too big.

It reminds you that football, at its core, is communal.

Then there are the bigger event-style screenings. Chijmes and Capitol Singapore are expected to host large-scale watch parties, complete with big screens, food villages and that festival energy.

The Kallang area will also feature fan zones for the later stages — think semi-finals and finals with proper matchday vibes.

Prefer something a bit more chill? Sports bars will, as always, be packed.

Whether it’s Clarke Quay, Boat Quay or your neighbourhood pub, there’s something comforting about watching a match over wings and a drink, surrounded by fans who care just as much as you do.

And of course, for those of us who’ve outgrown the idea of heading out at 3am… then streaming is your best friend.

Mediacorp’s World Cup Season Pass will carry all 104 matches live, with replays, highlights and analysis on demand. It’s probably the easiest way to keep up, especially when life (and work) still goes on.

Who should you support?

If you already have a team, you don’t need convincing.

For me, that’s always been tied to Liverpool and, by extension, England.

Years of Premier League exposure will do that to you. And honestly, many Singaporeans feel the same — England isn’t just a national team here, it’s practically a local favourite.

Ironically, there weren’t any players from Liverpool selected to represent the English squad but they do have a star striker in Harry Kane and a number of Arsenal players, who were recently crowned Premier League champions such as Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka.

So I will begrudgingly put my club tribalism aside to support them.

I also have a soft sport for other European powerhouses such as Germany, featuring Liverpool’s midfielder Florian Wirtz, and Spain, one of the best attacking teams in the world.

But if you’re coming in neutral, this is where it gets fun.

Asian pride pick: Japan and Australia.

Japan, especially, has become one of the most exciting teams to watch. Technically sharp, fearless, and no longer underdogs in the traditional sense.

There’s something about seeing an Asian team go toe-to-toe with global giants that just hits differently for us.

The Aussies have also produced a decent team, despite football not being their main sport Down Under, so they’re definitely worth a watch.

The traditional giants: Brazil, Argentina, France, and Portugal. Brazil will always draw fans — flair, history, vibes, and a potential Neymar comeback story.

Argentina, depending on how the squad performs with an ageing Lionel Messi, still carries emotional weight, and are the defending champions.

France? Just stacked with talent in every position, they are pound-for-pound the best team in the world, and are spearheaded by Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe.

The dark horses: USA and Norway. With 48 teams, this is where things get interesting.

There’s every chance an underdog team can come out of nowhere and go on a Morocco or Croatia-style run deep into the tournament and dominate headlines.

This year’s host nation, US, are coming into the tournament with an excellent qualifying record, a genuinely world class coach in Mauricio Pochettino, and hometown advantage.

Could this be the year that the US Men's National Team inspires a nation out of their soccer apathy with a fairytale run?

Then we have the Nordic Vikings of Norway, led by Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland.

They are currently experiencing their own Golden Generation of players.

Supremely athletic, absolute warriors, who could upset a few bigger nations with their battering ram-style football.

Why the World Cup matters (even if you’re not a football person)

Usually, the best way to gauge casual viewer sentiment for me is to observe how invested my girlfriend would get on topics I know she doesn’t care much for.

In this case, I didn’t even have to broach the subject of the World Cup.

A few weeks back, we were running errands at a shopping mall and we happened to walk past a football jersey shop.

Her first reaction was, “Eh I like the Spain jersey, I want to buy one for the World Cup this year.” ’Nuff said.

You don’t need to understand tactics. You don’t need to know every player. You don’t even need to watch every match. You just have to experience and enjoy the moments.

As a Singapore football fan, it fills a gap we’ve always felt. We don’t get to watch our national team on this stage (not yet, at least).

But we understand what it means to believe in a team.

I felt that recently when Singapore qualified for the Asian Cup, which filled me with that rare surge of pride, a reminder of what football can do to you emotionally.

The World Cup taps into that same energy, just on a global scale. For one month, the world feels smaller. More connected. More alive.

So whether you’re watching at a CC, a bar, or your living room with friends at 3am and snacks within arm’s reach, you’re part of it.

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For more on World Cup 2026, visit our microsite.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.