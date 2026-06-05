World Cup 2026: Watch selected live matches at 58 CCs, sport centres and The Kallang

If you enjoy watching football matches in the company of family, friends and neighbours, and are looking for a budget-friendly option, look no further than your neighbourhood.

A total of 50 Community Clubs (CCs), five ActiveSG sport centres, and The Kallang will be screening selected live matches at their premises, starting with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa at 3am on June 12.

On the same morning, Bukit Canberra, Choa Chu Kang, Clementi, Pasir Ris and Sengkang sport centres will screen the match between South Korea and the Czech Republic.

Meanwhile, The Kallang will screen all four final matches — semi-finals 1 and 2, the third-place play-off and the final — starting on July 15.

The People's Association (PA) said selected CCs will also feature pre-match activities, interactive football-themed games, lucky draws and festive decorations, while its venues will be set-up to deliver a "stadium-like atmosphere".

The matches to be screened at the 50 CCs are the 28 matches which Mediacorp is airing for free. A full listing of the 50 CCs involved in the screenings can be found on the PA's website.

Meanwhile, SportSG will also run sport carnivals at the five sport centres for the third-place play-off and final, allowing fans to participate in sport-themed activities and games.

The sport centres will also be screening the matches between Australia and Turkey, Argentina and Algeria, Brazil and Haiti, and Tunisia against Japan.

Noting that the Fifa World Cup is one of the most spectacled sports events, the PA, Sport Singapore and The Kallang said they hope the screenings will allow families, friends and neighbours to cheer, bond and celebrate the beautiful game as a community.

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editor@asiaone.com