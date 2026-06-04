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Fifa World Cup 2026: Your guide to the 28 free-to-air live matches in Singapore

Mediacorp will air these matches live on Channel 5 and its digital streaming platform, mewatch
Fifa World Cup 2026: Your guide to the 28 free-to-air live matches in Singapore
Argentina's captain Lionel Messi celebrates after the la Albiceleste won the final against then-title holder France.
PHOTO: Reuters file
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONJune 04, 2026 9:40 AMBYSean Ler

Football's biggest tournament — the 2026 Fifa World Cup tournament — starts next Thursday (June 11) and fans will have plenty to look forward to as Mediacorp revealed its line-up for the 28 matches to be aired for free.

The 28 matches are: the opening match between hosts Mexico and South Africa; 23 group stage matches; two semi-finals; the third and fourth place match; and the final, which is scheduled to to be played on July 20.

This also means that football fans will get to catch all 48 teams in action — at least once.

Fans of South Korean star Son Heung-min could catch him in action on June 12 during his country's game against the Czech Republic, while Cristiano Ronaldo — who is playing his last World Cup tournament — could feature during the match between Portugal and Congo on June 18.

Meanwhile, Neymar, who was picked by Carlo Ancelotti for Brazil's World Cup squad despite doubts on his witness, will get a chance to prove doubters wrong during his country's match against Haiti on June 20.

Argentina's Lionel Messi, France's Kylian Mbappe and Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal — who all shrugged off injury scares to be selected for their respective teams — could feature against Algeria (June 17), Iraq (June 23) and Saudi Arabia (June 22).

Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres, who won his first English Premier League title with Arsenal recently, and England's Harry Kane could be on your screens when Sweden plays the Netherlands on June 21, and when England plays Ghana on June 24. 

Fans can catch these matches on Channel 5 and mewatch, Mediacorp's digital streaming platform.

DateTimeEventMatch
June 123amGroup AMexico vs South Africa
June 1210amGroup ASouth Korea vs Czech Republic 
June 139amGroup DUSA vs Paraguay
June 1412pmGroup DAustralia vs Turkey
June 151amGroup EGermany vs Curacao
June 157amGroup EIvory Coast vs Ecuador
June 163amGroup GBelgium vs Egypt
June 169amGroup GIran vs New Zealand
June 179amGroup JArgentina vs Algeria
June 1712pmGroup JAustria vs Jordan
June 181amGroup KPortugal vs Congo
June 1810amGroup KUzbekistan vs Colombia
June 193amGroup BSwitzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
June 196amGroup BCanada vs Qatar
June 206amGroup CScotland vs Morocco
June 208.30amGroup CBrazil vs Haiti
June 211amGroup FNetherlands vs Sweden
June 2112pmGroup FTunisia vs Japan
June 2111.59pmGroup HSpain vs Saudi Arabia
June 226amGroup HUruguay vs Cape Verde
June 235amGroup IFrance vs Iraq
June 238amGroup INorway vs Senegal
June 244amGroup LEngland vs Ghana
June 247amGroup LPanama vs Croatia
July 153amSemi-final 1TBC
July 163amSemi-final 2TBC
July 195amThird-place play-offTBC
July 203amFinalTBC

All 104 matches and official ceremonies of the 2026 edition will be available to Mediacorp's subscribers and carriage partner platforms.

Various locations around Singapore will also be screening World Cup matches live for free or at an affordable price. 

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editor@asiaone.com 

FIFAWorld CupSportsfootballMediacorp
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