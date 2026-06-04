Fifa World Cup 2026: Your guide to the 28 free-to-air live matches in Singapore

Football's biggest tournament — the 2026 Fifa World Cup tournament — starts next Thursday (June 11) and fans will have plenty to look forward to as Mediacorp revealed its line-up for the 28 matches to be aired for free.
The 28 matches are: the opening match between hosts Mexico and South Africa; 23 group stage matches; two semi-finals; the third and fourth place match; and the final, which is scheduled to to be played on July 20.
This also means that football fans will get to catch all 48 teams in action — at least once.
Fans of South Korean star Son Heung-min could catch him in action on June 12 during his country's game against the Czech Republic, while Cristiano Ronaldo — who is playing his last World Cup tournament — could feature during the match between Portugal and Congo on June 18.
Meanwhile, Neymar, who was picked by Carlo Ancelotti for Brazil's World Cup squad despite doubts on his witness, will get a chance to prove doubters wrong during his country's match against Haiti on June 20.
Argentina's Lionel Messi, France's Kylian Mbappe and Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal — who all shrugged off injury scares to be selected for their respective teams — could feature against Algeria (June 17), Iraq (June 23) and Saudi Arabia (June 22).
Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres, who won his first English Premier League title with Arsenal recently, and England's Harry Kane could be on your screens when Sweden plays the Netherlands on June 21, and when England plays Ghana on June 24.
Fans can catch these matches on Channel 5 and mewatch, Mediacorp's digital streaming platform.
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Match
|June 12
|3am
|Group A
|Mexico vs South Africa
|June 12
|10am
|Group A
|South Korea vs Czech Republic
|June 13
|9am
|Group D
|USA vs Paraguay
|June 14
|12pm
|Group D
|Australia vs Turkey
|June 15
|1am
|Group E
|Germany vs Curacao
|June 15
|7am
|Group E
|Ivory Coast vs Ecuador
|June 16
|3am
|Group G
|Belgium vs Egypt
|June 16
|9am
|Group G
|Iran vs New Zealand
|June 17
|9am
|Group J
|Argentina vs Algeria
|June 17
|12pm
|Group J
|Austria vs Jordan
|June 18
|1am
|Group K
|Portugal vs Congo
|June 18
|10am
|Group K
|Uzbekistan vs Colombia
|June 19
|3am
|Group B
|Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
|June 19
|6am
|Group B
|Canada vs Qatar
|June 20
|6am
|Group C
|Scotland vs Morocco
|June 20
|8.30am
|Group C
|Brazil vs Haiti
|June 21
|1am
|Group F
|Netherlands vs Sweden
|June 21
|12pm
|Group F
|Tunisia vs Japan
|June 21
|11.59pm
|Group H
|Spain vs Saudi Arabia
|June 22
|6am
|Group H
|Uruguay vs Cape Verde
|June 23
|5am
|Group I
|France vs Iraq
|June 23
|8am
|Group I
|Norway vs Senegal
|June 24
|4am
|Group L
|England vs Ghana
|June 24
|7am
|Group L
|Panama vs Croatia
|July 15
|3am
|Semi-final 1
|TBC
|July 16
|3am
|Semi-final 2
|TBC
|July 19
|5am
|Third-place play-off
|TBC
|July 20
|3am
|Final
|TBC
All 104 matches and official ceremonies of the 2026 edition will be available to Mediacorp's subscribers and carriage partner platforms.
Various locations around Singapore will also be screening World Cup matches live for free or at an affordable price.
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