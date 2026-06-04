Fifa World Cup 2026: Your guide to the 28 free-to-air live matches in Singapore

Football's biggest tournament — the 2026 Fifa World Cup tournament — starts next Thursday (June 11) and fans will have plenty to look forward to as Mediacorp revealed its line-up for the 28 matches to be aired for free.

The 28 matches are: the opening match between hosts Mexico and South Africa; 23 group stage matches; two semi-finals; the third and fourth place match; and the final, which is scheduled to to be played on July 20.

This also means that football fans will get to catch all 48 teams in action — at least once.

Fans of South Korean star Son Heung-min could catch him in action on June 12 during his country's game against the Czech Republic, while Cristiano Ronaldo — who is playing his last World Cup tournament — could feature during the match between Portugal and Congo on June 18.

Meanwhile, Neymar, who was picked by Carlo Ancelotti for Brazil's World Cup squad despite doubts on his witness, will get a chance to prove doubters wrong during his country's match against Haiti on June 20.

Argentina's Lionel Messi, France's Kylian Mbappe and Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal — who all shrugged off injury scares to be selected for their respective teams — could feature against Algeria (June 17), Iraq (June 23) and Saudi Arabia (June 22).

Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres, who won his first English Premier League title with Arsenal recently, and England's Harry Kane could be on your screens when Sweden plays the Netherlands on June 21, and when England plays Ghana on June 24.

Fans can catch these matches on Channel 5 and mewatch, Mediacorp's digital streaming platform.

Date Time Event Match June 12 3am Group A Mexico vs South Africa June 12 10am Group A South Korea vs Czech Republic June 13 9am Group D USA vs Paraguay June 14 12pm Group D Australia vs Turkey June 15 1am Group E Germany vs Curacao June 15 7am Group E Ivory Coast vs Ecuador June 16 3am Group G Belgium vs Egypt June 16 9am Group G Iran vs New Zealand June 17 9am Group J Argentina vs Algeria June 17 12pm Group J Austria vs Jordan June 18 1am Group K Portugal vs Congo June 18 10am Group K Uzbekistan vs Colombia June 19 3am Group B Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina June 19 6am Group B Canada vs Qatar June 20 6am Group C Scotland vs Morocco June 20 8.30am Group C Brazil vs Haiti June 21 1am Group F Netherlands vs Sweden June 21 12pm Group F Tunisia vs Japan June 21 11.59pm Group H Spain vs Saudi Arabia June 22 6am Group H Uruguay vs Cape Verde June 23 5am Group I France vs Iraq June 23 8am Group I Norway vs Senegal June 24 4am Group L England vs Ghana June 24 7am Group L Panama vs Croatia July 15 3am Semi-final 1 TBC July 16 3am Semi-final 2 TBC July 19 5am Third-place play-off TBC July 20 3am Final TBC

All 104 matches and official ceremonies of the 2026 edition will be available to Mediacorp's subscribers and carriage partner platforms.

Various locations around Singapore will also be screening World Cup matches live for free or at an affordable price.

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editor@asiaone.com