Flying to Thailand? There's an airline to check out on your next trip, and it's... Really Cool

A trip to Thailand is set to get a whole lot cooler. How cool? Really cool.

2024 will see eight new Thai airlines starting operations as Thailand looks to draw about 35 million foreign tourists this year, The Straits Times reported.

Really Cool Airlines is one of them, announcing that chartered flight services are set to commence in March.

Founded by Patee Sarasin, former chief executive of budget carrier Nok Airlines, the carrier plans to offer scheduled services on medium- to long-haul international routes.

And flight services between Thailand and Singapore will be among those launched.

In November last year, Patee stated that Really Cool Airlines will initially operate flights to Japan.

Additional Asian destinations such as Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai will then be added during the first two years of its operations.

As reported by Thai publication Bangkok Post, the airline is looking to "focus solely on international routes" to avoid highly competitive domestic routes.

2023 saw foreign tourist arrivals more than double to 28 million as visa requirements for travellers from Thailand's key markets were waived.

More recently, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced that Thailand and China will permanently waive visa requirements for each other's citizens from March.

A popular holiday hotspot

Thailand is known to be a popular travel destination among Singaporeans, and the statistics back that up too.

According to data gathered by Google via Google Flight searches, Singaporeans ranked Bangkok, Thailand, as the third most coveted travel destination from June to August 2023.

Thailand's capital was only beaten to the top spot by Tokyo, Japan, and Denpasar, Indonesia.

For those already thinking of hopping over to the land of smiles for a short getaway, just know that November to February is largely seen as the peak tourist season for Thailand.

If you're looking for some sunshine, a trip between April and June will be your best shot.

But also note that Songkran, the Thai New Year, falls in mid-April so do avoid those dates if you aren't keen on getting soaked in public.

